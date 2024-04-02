Drink soda every day? Read this before your next sip

Your daily soda might have bigger consequences than you think. A new study published by the American Heart Association reveals a connection between artificially sweetened beverages, such as soda, and an increased risk of atrial fibrillation, or AFib.

According to the study, participants who drank more than two liters of artificially sweetened beverages a week had a 20% greater risk of developing AFib than those who did not. Consuming two or more liters of sugar-sweetened beverages increased that risk by 10%. That’s about one 12-ounce soda six days a week.

Smokers who also drank more than two liters of sugar-sweetened beverages a week increased their risk by 31%.

“AFib is an intermittent or persistent disturbance of heart rhythm in the atria, the upper chambers of the heart,” explains Dr. Robert Johnson, a cardiologist with Advocate Health Care. “Even intermittent AFib with a relatively low strain on the heart can significantly increase your risk of stroke.”

According to the AHA, symptoms of AFib include:

Palpitations (a rapid or irregular heartbeat)

Fluttering or “thumping” in the chest

Dizziness

Weakness

Faintness or confusion

Shortness of breath

General fatigue

Chest pain or pressure

Dr. Johnson says AFib generally begins beyond middle age for most individuals. “It sometimes has a familial or genetic component, although this is not typical,” he says. “AFib is also associated with sleep apnea and therefore indirectly connected to obesity. A less common cause is hyperthyroidism.”

Other common risk factors, include:

Age

High blood pressure

Other chronic heart conditions, such as ischemic heart disease, valvular heart disease or congestive heart failure

Diet plays a role in heart health, which also includes your choice of beverage. “Artificial sweeteners appear to have adverse effects, and I believe there’s a lot of ongoing research around this question,” Dr. Johnson says. “Also, alcohol consumption, even at a relatively low level, appears to increase long-term risk for AFib. Risk increases with regular or heavy alcohol use, including binges.”

Researchers still aren’t sure why artificially sweetened beverages increase your risk for AFib, but the next time you’re looking for something to drink, think about your heart.

If you think you’re experiencing symptoms of a heart attack or stroke, call 911 immediately.

Curious about your heart health? Take a free online quiz here.

This article originally appeared on health enews.