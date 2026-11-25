The family of Dr. Joyce P. Bowen, also known as Dr. Yaoundé Olu, who for more than 40 years was the Editorial Cartoonist and Writer for the Chicago-Gary Crusader, recently announced that she passed away after a brief but terminal illness at the age of 81. Dr. Olu was born in Chicago on November 15, 1945, and died November 18, 2026.

Dr. Olu received her primary and high school education on the South Side and earned her undergraduate degree at Chicago Teachers College. She earned her master’s degree in science from Governors State University in University Park and her doctoral degree from Union Institute and University in Cincinnati, Ohio.

She taught at alternative schools and at Cook County Jail. At the time of her retirement, she was the principal at Prologue-Joshua Johnston Fine Arts & Design Charter School.

Dr. Olu was a leading proponent of Afrofuturism. After a visit to Africa in the late 1970s, where she represented the American Midwest as a visual arts delegate at FESTAC ’77, the Second World Black and African Festival of Arts and Culture in Lagos, Nigeria, she embraced the name Yaoundé Olu—her chosen name reflects West African roots.

She was a prolific artist, educator, musician, writer, astrologer, cartoonist and the creator and director of the Drum Divas band of Chicago. According to her late mother, Dr. Olu’s artistic talents began emerging at an early age.

Dr. Yaoundé Olu, sixth from left, back row, with Drum Divas members in an undated photo. Drum Divas is a percussion collective of women that performs traditional African drum music.

She honed her art skills by sketching at home, and by age 12 began entering various drawing contests advertised in magazines and newspapers. She was told she was talented but was too young to be a contestant. However, she was not deterred.

By the time she had finished college, she knew she had talent and opened her own art gallery, Osun, in the South Shore community. She maintained the gallery primarily on her teacher’s salary. The gallery operated from 1968 to 1982, showcasing her art and many other artists’ works.

Much of her artwork has been displayed in several art galleries, art centers and museums, one of the first being the South Side Community Art Center. She perfected her craft so well that she went on to become a world-renowned artist and cartoonist.

Dr. Olu’s work has also been exhibited at the Bridgeport Art Center, the Museum of Contemporary Art, the Smart Museum, the Evanston Art Center, and many other venues. Her talents have also been profiled in The New York Times.

One of her last major curatorial projects was “Color Songs: Musicians as Visual Artists,” presented July 17 through September 4, 2026, at the Bridgeport Art Center, 1200 W. 35th St., Chicago. The exhibition opened July 17 with a reception held in conjunction with the Center’s Open Studios event. Curated by Dr. Olu, the exhibition explored the relationship between visual art and music, bringing together visual artists who also made music and musicians who created visual works. It featured paintings, drawings, sculptures, mixed media, printmaking, fiber arts, photography and digital works. The project reflected Dr. Olu’s lifelong engagement with the connections between visual expression and musical performance.

She was also a member of Sapphire and Crystals, a DJ on WHPK-FM for a decade, and host of the television series “Astro Point 2000” on CAN TV.

As an educator, Dr. Olu taught in the Chicago Public Schools system for 10 years and at the Harvard-St. George School, a private institution on the South Side, for approximately five years. She worked at the Safer Foundation and the Chicago Urban League and also collaborated with community-based organizations.

To her credit, Dr. Olu has written several books that can be found on Amazon; one of her art pieces has been made into a puzzle that is also available for sale. She played the keyboards and alto saxophone, and many recordings of her performances have been produced. There is so much more we could share about our sister, but feel free to Google her, Dr. Yaoundé Olu, to further see the span of her life’s contributions—and her Afrocentric journey—to the community. Ashé.

Dorothy R. Leavell, publisher of the Chicago and Gary Crusader newspapers, shared the following tribute:

“Dr. Olu was much more than a longtime member of the Crusader family. She was my dear friend, and ours was a friendship built on a lifetime of mutual respect, trust and unwavering support. Her extraordinary creativity, intelligence and commitment to our community were reflected in the work she contributed to the Chicago and Gary Crusader newspapers for more than four decades.

“Through the years, we shared not only a professional relationship but a personal bond that I will always treasure. Dr. Olu believed in the importance of the Black Press and supported our mission with her remarkable talents and dedication. Her passing is a tremendous personal loss to me and to the entire Crusader family. I will miss her friendship, her wisdom and the special spirit she brought into our lives. Her legacy will remain an important part of the Crusader’s history.”

Helen Warren, William T. Bowen, Pamela Dominguez and Christine Bowen, back row. Dr. Yaoundé Olu, seated in the front row.

A few Facebook posts offering condolences:

Medina Nance: “The Best Teacher, SO inspirational, esp at the darkest time for me. Paul Cornell Grammar School, Homeroom & Science Teacher for 7th & 8th grade. She introduced us to so many new things (’71-’72), Arts, Astronomy, Science, Music, Healthier Eating and so much more! I am so Thankful to have seen her a few times to let her know, too. May she Rest in Peace.”

Cheryl E. Haugh: “Quite the woman. Played her drum in my living room and shared her wisdom. Rock on Yaoundé!”

Fx Nozakhere, digital creator: “I’m just now learning of the passing of a good sista-friend of mine, Yaoundé Olu.

“She was a true renaissance woman, an author, drummer, mathematician, artist, TV & radio host, a polymath (I don’t even know what that is), spiritual, intelligent, good-natured, classy…I could go on.

“Yaoundé and I always had wonderful interactions since I met her at CAN Access TV decades ago. We would often talk about metaphysics, politics and our respective projects, as she always made it a point to tell me she loved my TV show and didn’t want to see it end when it did. Her TV series ‘Astro Point 2000’ was a mainstay of CAN TV.

“Admittedly, I didn’t understand much of what she discussed on her show but that didn’t stop me from seeing her as the intellectual giant and superstar that she was and still is.

“She recently had a birthday, but I do not know when she passed in relation to her day. I can only imagine the significance of her leaving this plane of existence around the same time she entered it.

“We will pour libations to our new Ancestor Yaoundé Olu.”

Bden Bdcox: “My favorite teacher, I have always looked up to you and how you introduced the class to international cultures and art. I love you.”

Dr. Olu was the oldest of six children. She is survived by four siblings: three sisters, Pamela Dominguez, Christine Bowen, and Helen Warren, and one brother, William T. Bowen; six nieces and nephews; 17 grandnieces and grandnephews; three great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews; two godson and one goddaughter.

“The family thanks everyone who has reached out to us during this time. Details of final services for Dr. Olu will be shared at a later date.”

Submitted by Pamela Dominguez.