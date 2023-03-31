Dr. Walt Whitman and The Soul Children of Chicago sang the national anthem at United Center for Chicago Bulls game on March 29th

Grammy Award winning and internationally acclaimed artists Dr. Walt Whitman and The Soul Children of Chicago sang the National Anthem at the United Center for the Chicago Bulls vs. Los Angeles Lakers game on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. The NBA (National Basketball Association) game started at 7:00 p.m. Chicago Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf specifically requested Dr. Walt Whitman and The Soul Children for this special honor.

Dr. Walt Whitman and The Soul Children of Chicago continue to perform in the continuation of their 40th Anniversary year with the mission of educating minds, elevating spirits and enlightening the souls of the children of Chicago. Several of the Soul Children alumni have become church leaders across the nation, movers and shakers in the gospel music and entertainment industry, and political and community leaders. The Chicago-based group has fans worldwide from across America, to Europe and Japan. Founder and Director Dr. Walt Whitman maintains his commitment to the high-energy and much beloved group because he says, “I love what I do! I believe God sent me to do this!”

Dr. Walt Whitman and The Soul Children of Chicago’s latest album is entitled, “Still Standing,” a 40th Anniversary Collection. In early April the group will be conducting auditions in the Chicagoland area with registration information to come. join.soulchildrenchicago.org