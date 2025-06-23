gc-logo

Dr. Vernon Smith Retires From Indiana University Northwest With Festive Party

Former faculty and students of Williams Elementary School.
Shortly after Dr. Vernon Smith announced he would retire from Indiana University Northwest (IUN), a Retirement Party was held in the John W. Anderson Library at IUN.  On Friday, June 13, 2025, university officials, teachers and staff, as well as friends from Northwest Indiana and Gray attended the party.  Dr. Mark Sperling, Dean of IUN, welcomed all to the festive affair that included dinner of Grecian Chicken Thighs and Breast, a Pork Tenderloin Carving Station, Pasta Primavera, Roasted Herb Potatoes, Green Bean Almondine, Assorted Dinner Rolls, Lemonade, Agua Fresca, tea, Cookies and a beautifully decorated Cake. Many of the attendees spoke, extolling the outstanding character of the citizen, legislator, educator that Dr. Smith had demonstrated during several decades of his teaching career. As he customarily speaks first by giving honor to God, he was prolific in recounting his career and he thanked the University officials and the many friends, church members and associates he had worked with over some 59 years. For all those who were unable to attend on June 13th there is another opportunity to show your appreciation at an IUN Retirement Dinner and Wishing Well at the Chateau Banquet Hall in Merrillville. 

Call (219) 743-2776 or email Dwight Poiter [email protected] by June 20th.  

IUN FACULTY MEMBERS: DIVA CARTER,
DEAN MARK SPERLING AND DR. KEN SCHOON.
GUESTS IN ATTENDENCE.
A FORMER STUDENT OF
WILLIAMS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL.
 
MEMBERS OF NEW HOPE CHURCH (DR. SMITH'S CHURCH HOME) IN ATTENDANCE.
 
KELLY MAY, A FORMER STUDENT
OF NOBEL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL.
 
DR. SMITH ADDRESS GUESTS.
 
PHAROAH CHARLES, FORMER student
at Williams Elementary School.
KRYSTLE SIMMONS, GODDAUGHTER and Delicia Simmons, life-time friend.
 

