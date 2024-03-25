Dr. Vanessa Allen-McCloud recognized by Rep. Frank Mrvan during Women’s History Month

U.S. REPRESENTATIVE Frank J. Mrvan (at the podium, far left) recognizes Dr. Allen-McCloud (Inset) before Congress.

Being recognized by a U.S. Congressman on the floor of the House of Representatives is a significant honor that is of practical importance to the individual. Congressional proceedings are documented and archived, so being recognized on the floor of the House becomes part of the historical record. This acknowledgment can be referenced and remembered for years to come, contributing to the individual’s legacy.

Earlier this month, Rep. Frank J. Mrvan spoke on the House floor to celebrate Women’s History Month and recognize Dr. Vanessa Allen-McCloud, President and CEO of the Urban League of Northwest Indiana.

Women’s History Month has its origins in the early observance of International Women’s Day, which began in the early 20th century. In the United States, the idea of dedicating an entire week to honoring women’s contributions emerged during the women’s rights movement of the 1960s and 1970s. In 1978, the Education Task Force of the Sonoma County (California) Commission on the Status of Women initiated “Women’s History Week” during the week of March 8th to align with International Women’s Day.

President Jimmy Carter further solidified the recognition of women’s achievements by declaring the first National Women’s History Week in 1980. Following the efforts of the National Women’s History Project, Congress expanded the celebration to an entire month in 1987, officially designating March as Women’s History Month.

Since then, each U.S. president has annually proclaimed March as Women’s History Month, emphasizing the contributions of women throughout American history and promoting gender equality awareness.

U.S. Representative Frank Mrvan said the following as he addressed the House:

“Mr. Speaker: It is with great respect that I rise to celebrate National Women’s History Month and its 2024 theme, Women Who Advocate for Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion. Each year, the National Women’s History Alliance selects a unifying theme in honor of Women’s History Month. This year’s theme recognizes the numerous brave women throughout history who have fought and continue to fight for justice and equality for women in all aspects of American society.

“As we celebrate the relentless efforts of women who have devoted their lives to this cause, I would like to take the time to honor a true leader in Northwest Indiana, Dr. Vanessa Allen-McCloud. Her passion for civil service and education serves as an inspiration for women throughout the region and beyond.

“Dr. Allen-McCloud holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Organizational Leadership from Calumet College of St. Joseph and a Master of Education degree from Purdue University Northwest. In 2013, she earned her Doctorate in Educational Leadership. Dr. Allen-McCloud’s impressive career includes various professional positions in the field of education at Purdue University Calumet, South Suburban College, and the Gary Community School Corporation. In 2010, Dr. Allen-McCloud became President and CEO of the Urban League of Northwest Indiana, an organization that works to “promote, encourage, and enhance services to improve social, educational, and economic conditions of African Americans and other minority groups in Lake, Porter, and LaPorte counties.”

“Under her leadership, the Urban League continues to grow and succeed and has become an outstanding source of support for many individuals and organizations. Throughout the years the Urban League has hosted numerous programs and seminars highlighting opportunities for women. In addition, Dr. Allen-McCloud is a certified civility trainer in Civility in the Workplace and Cultural Competence and has been a noteworthy speaker in this regard. For her extraordinary leadership and passion for giving back to the community, Dr. Allen-McCloud is worthy of the highest praise.

“Over the years, Dr. Allen-McCloud has received many accolades honoring her impressive career. In addition, Dr. Allen-McCloud has generously served her community by giving of her time and efforts to numerous charitable endeavors, and she serves on several local and national boards. For her exceptional devotion to these earnest causes, Dr. Allen-McCloud is to be commended.

“Mr. Speaker, at this time, I ask you and my other distinguished colleagues to join me in celebrating Women’s History Month and recognizing the dedication and contributions of Dr. Allen-McCloud and so many other extraordinary women who work to make our communities more equal, diverse and inclusive.”