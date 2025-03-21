Dr. Vanessa Allen-McCloud and Stephen C. Mays to receive the KHEF Chairman’s Award

On Saturday, April 5th, the Katie Hall Educational Foundation will recognize two outstanding leaders and public servants—Dr. Vanessa Allen-McCloud, president and Chief Executive Officer of the Urban League of Northwest Indiana, and Stephen C. Mays, president of the Gary Branch of the National Association For the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) with its 2025 Chairman’s Award.

For over thirty-five (35) plus years, Dr. Allen-McCloud’s passion for education and love for her community have driven her efforts to dutifully serve the community of Gary and Northwest Indiana. After serving for almost ten (10) years in leadership with the Gary Community School Corporation, in 2019, Dr. Allen-McCloud became President and CEO of the Urban League of Northwest Indiana, an organization that works to promote, encourage, and enhance services to improve social, educational, and economic conditions of African-Americans and other minority groups in Northwest Indiana.

There is so much more that Dr. Allen-McCloud has contributed to her community in the areas of education and community service. She continues to use her gifts and talents by singing with the Voices of Love Choir Ministry and, from “time to time,” sings America’s National Anthem at the former Genesis Convention Center and the Railcats Stadium.

President Stephen C. Mays assumed the presidency of the Gary Branch of the NAACP over ten (10) years ago. Today, he leads the largest independent civil rights organization in the State of Indiana. The organization’s national roots date back to its founding in 1909 by a group that included Dr. W.E.B. DuBois, Ida B. Wells, and Mary White Ovington, among others.

The Gary Branch of the NAACP was formed in 1916. One of its early leaders was Mr. Alfred Hall, a great uncle of Katie Hall Educational Foundation Chair and CEO Junifer Hall, JD, MPA, MBA. This local branch has been at the forefront of influencing positive change to enhance our society and promote the greater good for everyone in the areas of civil rights, economic justice, social jobs, and equal opportunities for all of humanity’s citizens.



DR. VANESSA ALLEN-McCloud STEPHEN C. MAYS

President Mays graduated from Gary Theodore Roosevelt High School and studied at Ball State University, where he garnered the necessary tools to own and manage his very own State Farm Insurance Agency located in Munster, Indiana.

The VIP Reception will begin at 12:00 p.m.–Noon with the 2025 Class of Honorees as our Guests of Honor, including other local dignitaries, elected officials, and other persons. Music for the VIP Reception will be performed by Violin Concertmeiseter David L. Howard of the Gary Civic Symphony.

The VIP Reception refreshments will consist of fresh fruit, assorted donuts, muffins, coffee, tea, juices, and yogurt. Immediately following the VIP Reception—the Awards Program will begin at 1:00 p.m. with a full luncheon meal served.

The Billy Foster Trio featuring jazz vocalist Renee Miles-Foster will perform, blending iconic standards like “Take The A Train” with vibrant adaptions of instrumental masterpieces by Ellington, Coltrane, Basie, and more!

Both events will be held at the Robert L. Lowery Fellowship Hall on the campus of St. Timothy Community Church, 1600 West 25th Avenue in Gary, Indiana, 46404. Admission is $100 per person. Sponsorships are available upon request. For more information, contact [email protected].

The Katie Hall Educational Foundation, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) organization, and all deductions are deductible to the extent allowed by federal law.