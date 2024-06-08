Dr. Ngozi Ezike to Illuminate Evolution of Healthcare in Chicago’s Communities at Impact Makers Event 

Former Top Doctor in IL to Address Healthcare System Challenges and Innovations on Panel Hosted by the American Cancer Society

Dr. Ngozi Ezike, President and CEO of Sinai Chicago, will be a featured speaker at the American Cancer Society’s 2024 Chicago Impact Makers event, focusing on the evolution of healthcare and the challenges faced by the healthcare system. The event takes place on June 12 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Chicago Club, and will also include discussions about healthcare in various industries.

Joining Dr. Ezike to address these critical issues are Richard Mayes, Managing Director Health and Wellness for United Airlines; Dr. Meeta Shah, Chief Medical Officer for UnitedHealthcare of Illinois; Dr. Arif Kamal, Chief Patient Officer for the American Cancer Society; and panel moderator, Vaughn Moore, President & CEO, AIT Worldwide Logistics. Each will share insights from their respective fields, shedding light on the broader implications of healthcare challenges.

The panel will explore how organizations are adapting to the evolving healthcare needs of their constituents, leveraging healthcare trends like AI, telehealth, and at-home cancer screening kits, and overcoming barriers to meet healthcare needs despite advancements in detection and treatment.

“Sinai Chicago has been more than a health care provider—we’re a dedicated partner in every patient’s fight against cancer,” Ezike said. “We’re open to new ways to care for underserved communities in our South and West Side communities.”

Under Dr. Ezike’s leadership, Sinai Chicago has made significant strides in improving detection and treatment methods, contributing to better healthcare outcomes for the community. However, the institution continues to navigate through barriers such as health disparities and access to care, which are paramount in ensuring that healthcare needs are addressed for all patients.

“I’ve spent my entire career working to promote health equity and bring down the barriers facing underserved communities,” said Ezike. “I believe everyone should have the chance to live healthy and happy lives, with equal opportunities to grow and be successful, no matter where they live. It’s a personal mission for me and every Sinai caregiver.”

The 2024 Chicago Impact Makers event will serve as a platform for these industry leaders to discuss how their organizations represent and serve the communities of Chicago.

“Impact Makers is not just an event. It’s a platform for change. We are here to network, learn, and be inspired by the incredible work led by the American Cancer Society,” said Dr. Kamal. “Together, with the support from esteemed panelists like Dr. Ezike, we can tackle the pressing issues of healthcare cost and disparities head-on.”