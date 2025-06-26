Dr. Macquline King Steps In as Interim CEO/Superintendent of Chicago Public Schools 

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Chicago Public Schools (CPS) recently announced Dr. Macquline King will serve as the Interim CEO/Superintendent, bringing over 32 years of experience marked by transformative leadership and a deep commitment to equity and excellence in education. Dr. King’s appointment comes at a pivotal moment for the nation’s third-largest school district, following the recent departure of former CEO Pedro Martinez and ongoing federal scrutiny into the district’s “Black Student Success Plan.”

Dr. King, a native Chicagoan, steps into the role with a background deeply rooted in the city’s public education system and a personal journey that exemplifies resilience and the power of education. Her path began in Chicago’s own Oakenwald North Elementary and the Metropolitan School of Studies. Facing significant challenges as a young, single mother, she pursued her academic career at City Colleges of Chicago, ultimately earning a degree in Teacher Education from National Louis University. Her dedication as a classroom teacher in CPS for 12 years earned her National Board Certification and a reputation for fostering student success and mentoring new educators.

Her leadership journey accelerated through the prestigious New Leaders Principal Preparation Program, leading her to become principal of Dumas Elementary School in Woodlawn. At Dumas, Dr. King championed a vision of hope, securing a grant to establish the school as one of the district’s inaugural technology academies. She notably guided the school community through the challenging 2013 CPS school closures with compassion and strength.

Dr. Macquline King

Following her tenure at Dumas, Dr. King led Courtenay Elementary, a designated Welcoming School for students impacted by the closures. Her exceptional leadership at Courtenay was recognized with a Cahn Fellow for Distinguished Educators honor. During this time, she furthered her own education, earning a Doctorate in Education Leadership and her Superintendent’s License. Under her guidance, Courtenay expanded its offerings with a magnet cluster comprehensive gifted program and successfully fundraised for an inclusive playground benefiting both the school and the surrounding neighborhood.

In 2022, Dr. King transitioned to public service as the Senior Director of Education Policy (PK-16) in the Office of the Mayor for the City of Chicago. In this capacity, she played a pivotal role in aligning educational resources and policy initiatives across CPS, City Colleges of Chicago, Chicago Public Libraries, and early childhood programs. Her work included reactivating the UNCF Scholarship Campaign in Chicago, which channeled over $150,000 to high school students from underrepresented communities, and securing $41 million to transform three West Side North Lawndale schools into innovative science and arts education hubs.

Dr. King’s appointment follows a period of public disagreement between former CEO Pedro Martinez and Mayor Brandon Johnson. Martinez, whose contract was terminated without cause by the mayor’s appointed school board in December, remained in his position for six months as per his contract. The conflict reportedly stemmed from Martinez’s opposition to taking out a $300 million loan to cover costs associated with a new teachers’ contract, a move he deemed fiscally irresponsible. Martinez has also filed defamation claims against the Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) and some Board of Education members, alleging “bullying” tactics.

Adding to the district’s complex landscape, CPS’s “Black Student Success Plan” is currently under investigation by the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR). The investigation, initiated in April 2025 based on a complaint by the conservative advocacy group “Defending Education,” alleges that the plan violates Title VI of the Civil Rights Act by focusing on remedial measures exclusively for Black students, despite acknowledging academic struggles across all racial groups. The plan, developed in response to an Illinois law requiring a Black Student Achievement Committee, aims to address historical academic inequities for Black students through initiatives such as doubling Black male educators, reducing out-of-school suspensions for Black students by 40%, and integrating culturally relevant curricula. This federal inquiry could potentially jeopardize significant federal funding for the district.

Dr. King’s appointment as Interim CEO/Superintendent is anticipated to bring a renewed focus on stability and clarity. Her vision for CPS centers on students and families, ensuring that every child in Chicago has the necessary tools, resources, and support to thrive. Her inspiring journey, marked by determination and an unwavering belief in every student’s potential, positions her to lead CPS through its current challenges and ensure its continued commitment to excellence amidst financial pressures and ongoing federal oversight.