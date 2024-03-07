Dr. Lisa Green to join Representative Robin Kelly as State of the Union address guest

PICTURED L-R: Dr. Lisa Green and Representative Robin Kelly (IL-02)

Representative Robin Kelly (IL-02) will be joined by Dr. Lisa Green, a physician and Black maternal health expert, as her guest for President Biden’s State of the Union Address to Congress on Thursday, March 7.

Dr. Lisa Green, D.O., M.P.H. is the CEO and a co-founder of Family Christian Health Center in Harvey, IL and has been a physician at the health center since it opened its doors in 2000. Family Christian Health Center operates a dedicated Maternal Child Health & Wellness Center, employing eight OB/GYNs. As FCHC’s CEO, Dr. Green has been recognized nationally for her efforts to address the Black maternal mortality crisis.

Rep. Kelly currently serves as the Chair of the Congressional Black Caucus Health Braintrust and co-chair of the bipartisan Maternity Care Caucus. This Congress, Rep. Kelly introduced the CARE for Moms Act, a comprehensive solution to the maternal mortality crisis which invests in workforce development, increasing access to treatment, and providing necessary resources for moms and babies. Rep. Kelly led the federal effort to extend the option Medicaid postpartum period to a full year Illinois was the first of 44 states to implement the extension thus far.

“I’m proud to welcome Dr. Lisa Green to Washington as my guest for President Biden’s State of the Union address. A family physician and maternal health expert, Dr. Green’s work exemplifies the care that every family deserves to live happy, healthy lives,” said Congresswoman Robin Kelly. “I have been proud to work with House Democrats and the Biden-Harris Administration to address the crisis of maternal mortality and deliver for moms and babies. Dr. Green has seen first-hand how policies like Medicaid postpartum extension have transformed lives in Illinois. I look forward to bringing her story to our nation’s Capital and fighting for community physicians to get the resources they need.”

“I’m proud to join Congresswoman Kelly as her guest for President Biden’s State of the Union Address. Congresswoman Kelly has been a steadfast partner in my work to deliver quality care to our communities and her efforts to support mothers and babies in Congress is inspiring. I look forward to hearing from President Biden about his plans to continue to deliver for American families,” said Dr. Lisa Green.