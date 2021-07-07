Dr. Kumar, known as ’Mother Theresa of Chicago,’ names senior building after Rev. Jackson

By Chinta Strausberg

Dr. Santosh Kumar, founder and executive director of the Metropolitan Asian Family Services, is so appreciative of Reverend Jesse L. Jackson, Sr.’s many efforts in securing more COVID-19 vaccines for Indians who are dying by the thousands from the virus, she is naming her 15th senior building after the civil rights leader.

The building will be named the Rev. Jesse Jackson, Sr. Senior Citizens Center and is located at 5120 W. Devon. She made the announcement on June 27, at a fundraiser given in honor of Reverend Jackson at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Schaumburg, IL where 50 Indian leaders raised $40,000 for the Rainbow PUSH Coalition.

A counselor, attorney, professor, community leader and businesswoman, Dr. Kumar, also known as “Wonder Woman” said Reverend Jackson is deserving of this honor. Kumar, along with Dr. Vijay G. Prabhakar, chairman of the American Association of Multi-Ethnic Physicians and Dr. Zenobia Sowell, who, like Kumar and Prabhakar, work closely with U.S. Congressman Danny K. Davis (D-7th) on multi-ethnic issues, said there will be more fundraisers for Reverend Jackson and they praised him for helping with India’s COVID-19 crisis.

Reverend Jackson said he was most appreciative and honored that he could help get more vaccines to India and will do all he can to get more vaccines.

When asked why she was holding a fundraiser for Reverend Jackson, Dr. Kumar said, “We want to serve the community and help support the cause that Reverend Jackson does with the Rainbow PUSH Coalition.

We are grateful that Reverend Jackson came to help us in these dire times to secure more vaccines for those in India.”

Dr. Kumar and Dr. Prabhakar with other Indian leaders accompanied Reverend Jackson several times to Washington, D.C. and Tulsa, Oklahoma where Reverend Jackson made a personal appeal to President Joe Biden to send more vaccines and medical equipment to India.

During the fundraiser, Reverend Jackson was draped with a green silk scarf around his neck. Alli Dhanaraj, South Asia sales and advertising executive for The Global Eye newspaper, explained the scarf showed their honor and respect for Reverend Jackson’s efforts in helping India receive more vaccines.

At her senior centers, Dr. Kumar serves and delivers food to the food insecure and provides other services for those in need, including housing, clothing, and health care, including Medicare and Medicaid services. She operates holistic centers to those in need.