Dr. King’s Dream realized: Grace Manor Apartments

Grace Manor Apartments groundbreaking

Reverend Marvin G. Hunter’s tireless efforts spanning 25 years have culminated in the realization of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream of affordable housing on Chicago’s West Side. Grace Manor Apartments, a $40 million, 6-story, 65-unit, 100 percent mixed-income affordable complex, is set to grace what was once an unused 10th District Chicago Police parking lot at 3401 W. Ogden.

Reverend Hunter, a Gary native, fought diligently to transform the vacant parking lot into a vibrant community asset. “There were seven parking lots attached to the 10th District Police Department, and we were able to negotiate and get one of the parking lots as the site for Grace Manor,” explained Rev. Hunter in an interview with the Chicago Crusader.

Proceeds from the parking lot’s sale contributed significantly to the $40 million needed for the construction of Grace Manor, marking a historic collaboration with the city. “That was significant to be able to get the city to cooperate and work with us. Historically, that had never happened before,” Rev. Hunter stated.

The journey to fulfill Dr. King’s dream encountered numerous obstacles and bureaucratic barriers, which Rev. Hunter vocalized to Mayor Johnson. In a surprising turn during a press conference, Mayor Johnson announced an executive order removing all barriers for residential and commercial developers, streamlining the permit process.

“Grace Manor builds upon the dream of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the dream that he died for. We know that Dr. King lived on the West Side,” declared Mayor Johnson, emphasizing his commitment to making housing a human right.

The mayor’s executive order aims to expedite the permit process, eliminating delays and frustrations faced by developers. The funding for Grace Manor, totaling $40 million, involved contributions from the Department of Housing and CHA, including the negotiation of the sale of seven city-owned parcels for $7.9 million.

Rev. Hunter acknowledged the mayor’s actions, noting that the executive order prevents the bureaucratic hurdles that often deterred developers in the past. Grace Manor stands out for its diversity participation, a testament to Rev. Hunter’s goal of having it “built by us for us.”

The construction of Grace Manor exemplifies the principles of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, addressing issues that people have fought for over the years. “Now we have a man who will remove all the barriers that would stop affordable and sustainable housing that is happening in communities like North Lawndale. It is amazing,” said Rev. Hunter.

Grace Manor’s construction involved creative financing with HUD, CHA, state, and public/private partnerships, setting an example for other communities. Rev. Hunter expressed hope that more Grace Manor-type projects would emerge nationwide, addressing housing needs for marginalized communities.

As the construction progresses at 3401 W. Ogden Avenue, Grace Manor is expected to be completed in May. Rev. Hunter envisions expanding affordable housing projects beyond the West Side, aiming to fill every vacant lot in Chicago and across the country with similar housing initiatives.

The community-oriented project will provide retail and community space, offering job and wealth-building classes. With 65 affordable housing units, a rooftop deck, and additional space for community commercial tenants, Grace Manor Apartments represents a beacon of hope and progress for the West Side.