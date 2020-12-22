Dr. Janet Seabrook completes Clinician Scholars Program

Community HealthNet Health Center CEO Dr. Janet Seabrook recently completed the Clinicians Scholars Program. With a focus on minority and/or minority-serving clinicians, the goal of the MATEC HIV Clinician Scholars Program (CSP) is to strengthen the HIV workforce in the Midwestern United States via an intensive, year-long training program focused on HIV treatment, care and prevention.

“I am honored to represent Northwest Indiana as we work to raise awareness around the treatment, care and prevention of HIV,” said Seabrook. “The Clinician Scholars Program offered comprehensive training and tools that we are excited to implement in the communities that Community HealthNet serves.”

The next round for applications to the program will open in the Summer of 2021. For questions about CSP, contact Chena Brown at cbrown88@uic.edu.