Dr. Howard Denton, Chicago educator dies at 93

Dr. Howard Denton

Howard L. Denton Jr., Ed.D., died peacefully in his sleep on November 22, at the age of 93.

A proud product of Chicago Public Schools, Denton graduated from Morgan Park High School in 1947. He entered the Chicago Teachers College and earned his Bachelor of Education degree, with a minor in mathematics, in 1951. He went on to receive his Master of Education degree from DePaul University in 1965, and his doctorate from Loyola University in 1980.

He began his teaching career with Chicago Public Schools (CPS) in 1951, becoming a principal in 1967. He moved swiftly up the ranks, becoming Assistant Superintendent under Manford Byrd.

Following retirement from CPS, Denton pursued many hobbies including photography, cooking, clock building, international travel and acquiring any new gadget he could find. He published three books and was working on a fourth at the time of his death.

Denton was the first African American to serve as Board Chairman for the WTTW Community Advisory Board; he held the position for several years.

A Marine veteran, Denton’s ashes, along with those of his wife who predeceased him, will be preserved in the Columbarium at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington County, Virginia.

A Chicago memorial service is being planned for Spring 2024. Messages of sympathy may be sent to his daughter:

Dianne Denton

320 Old Hickory Blvd.

Unit 1309

Nashville, Tennessee 37221

[email protected]