Dr. Glover talks TSU’s financial dilemma at Rainbow PUSH

One of the nation’s most respected HBCU leaders is coming to Chicago September 12 to address what she calls “the next educational civil rights battle.”

Former Tennessee State University President Dr. Glenda Baskin Glover will headline the Rainbow PUSH Coalition’s “Saturday Morning Forum” at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 12.

Her keynote coincides with the launch of her new book, “How Dare You,” which provides a firsthand account of TSU’s years-long fight to obtain hundreds of millions of dollars in underfunding.

Dr. Glover will meet with Rainbow PUSH attendees and sign her book after the forum. She will also engage with the influential #WinWithBlackWomen network for a virtual conversation at 7 p.m. on Sunday, September 13.

The book, “How Dare You,” is a bold title whose underfunding challenges necessitate a bold undertaking. The former TSU president’s book discusses the financial, political and leadership challenges surrounding one of the nation’s most significant public HBCU funding disputes.

While much has been reported about TSU’s funding gap, “How Dare You” focuses on what happened after Tennessee’s own analysis determined that the university had been underfunded by more than $544 million.

This is an urgent civil rights issue as well. Dr. Glover reveals that a federal review estimated that TSU had experienced an additional $2.1 billion funding disparity over three decades, the largest shortfall identified among the nation’s 1890 public land-grant HBCUs.

The story extends far beyond Tennessee. It raises important national questions about public investment in higher education, government accountability, institutional leadership and the future of America’s public HBCUs.

Dr. Glover gave an exclusive interview with the Chicago Crusader to discuss this important topic and her need to write a book on the subject.

The State of Tennessee acknowledged the debt, and payment is the only remedy. For decades, Tennessee State University was denied the land-grant funding mandated under the Morrill Act for equitable funding. The State fully funded its other land-grant institution but withheld funding from TSU.

When Dr. Glover began the process of calculating an initial amount owed to TSU in underfunding, the State’s own calculation later produced a staggering total: $544 million.

Dr. Glover thanked Tennessee State Representative Harold Love of the 58th District for chairing the committee that determined the shortfall.

“The State of Tennessee for years avoided paying TSU their correct amount of funding,” Dr. Glover said.

She continued: “The non-payment of the underfunding was part of a larger agenda of the State of Tennessee to keep from paying the money owed to TSU. This agenda created a picture that was totally false, saying that TSU didn’t know how to manage its funds, and that was totally inaccurate. Isn’t it odd that TSU never asked for additional money from the State to pay its bills?

“There wasn’t a cash management problem at TSU, but a cash flow issue primarily due to a State agency’s refusal to reimburse TSU for funds advanced to students on behalf of the State—funds used for TSU operations. This was totally separate from the $544 million.”

She left TSU in 2024 after nearly 12 years in her leadership role. She says the current leadership has made progress with State officials, and full payments are slowly coming into the university.

She isn’t just asking for equitable and complete payments to TSU. She notes that there are other states that have violated the terms of the Morrill Act, which mandates equitable funding to land-grant HBCUs.

“Tennessee is just one example. Sixteen states are in violation, and FAMU, TSU and North Carolina A&T are each owed about $2 billion.”

“How Dare You” is important now because Tennessee had avoided a documented, acknowledged debt—and recent national events, including redistricting and voting rights rulings, convinced Dr. Glover that silence was no longer an option.

Tennessee acknowledged the underfunding for years. The book is about what happened after that acknowledgment—not before it. The overriding question is: “What does it mean when a government admits a debt and still doesn’t pay it?”

“TSU needs funding for programs, for student success initiatives, for faculty and staff development. And although the State is providing funding now at a full match, none of the funding could be used for these initiatives,” Dr. Glover said.

She added that TSU has never been fully funded like the University of Tennessee, which is the other land-grant university. The study shows an underfunding for TSU since 1958.

The major takeaway from this book: “The debt is still owed.”

Dr. Glenda Baskin Glover is a CPA, attorney, and former International President and CEO of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated®, and former president of Tennessee State University, where she led more than a decade of growth, national recognition and historic advocacy for equitable HBCU funding.

A respected voice in higher education, she has championed access, accountability and opportunity for students across the nation. Her leadership continues to shape the national dialogue on HBCUs and the future of educational equity in America.