Dr. Darlene Adamson-Henderson celebrated for dedication to the field of Education

Backed by more than 40 years of practical industry experience, Dr. Henderson serves as the founder and the chief executive officer emeritus of the Higher Institute of Arts and Technology.

She has also excelled as the owner of Heritage Institute Inc., of which she is active as a philanthropist and consultant. Prior to her tenure with Heritage Institute, Henderson worked as a therapeutic counselor and a case manager for Heritage Child Inc. She was also an administrator for Baber Child Facility.

Henderson gained valuable expertise in management and educational positions with Aloe International Royal Family, Gary Community School Corporation and L&T Sargent & Lundy between the late 1970s and late 1990s.

Among her career highlights she notes the opening of a new facility, JICBS Educational Services, (JICBSOON.ORG). The facility will host conferences and educate people in the area of Christian education.

Another notable achievement credited to Henderson is her work with children with special needs. She developed a program to help the students achieve their college dreams. Her ultimate passion is to enhance the lives of children through education by developing schools; she is presently working on two new schools.

An expert in her field, Henderson obtained a Bachelor of Science in organizational management from Calumet College of Saint Joseph. She subsequently earned a Master of Education from Cambridge College and a Doctor of Theology from G.M.O.R.E. Theological Seminary.

Devoted to her community, Henderson advocates for seniors and children through Heritage Institute Inc. and serves on diverse boards.

Additional interests include participation in Christian and secular organizations notably, Advancing Christ Kingdom Global Ministries, Interfaith Prayer Power Pool, Interfaith Clergy Council, Signatures of Prolific Women and the Crossing School of Business & Entrepreneurship.

In recognition of her outstanding professional efforts, Dr. Henderson has been ordained as an elder through the Ministerial Council. She additionally received the Leader of Northwest Indiana Award.

Future endeavors include the release of a “best seller” book she is completing, titled “D.I.B.B.L.E.” (Do It Blissfully Before Leaving Earth). (DrDarlenespeaks.com).