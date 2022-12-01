Dr. Carolynn Crump announces candidacy for Alderman of 16th Ward

Dr. Carolynn Crump officially announced her candidacy for Alderperson of the 16th Ward, on Sunday, October 23, on the South Side, at Saint Basil Visitation Church, located at 843 W. Garfield Blvd.

Crump says she has dedicated her life to public service, having worked for the Chicago Police Department for 23 years. She currently serves in the Field Technology and Innovation Unit for the Department, where she plays a significant role in upgrading the investigative technology as well as training employees in new criminal technologies.

She lives in her family’s 128-year-old home in the 16th Ward and stated that she has lived, worked, and worshipped in the 16th Ward for over 20 years.

Crump talked about her qualifications to be Alderman of the 16th Ward, noting she has a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, a Master of Business Administration degree, a second Master’s degree in Fraud Examination Management, both from Saint Xavier University and a PhD in Business Administration from Argosy University.

The crowd was touched when crime fighter and survivor Dr. Crump said, “Ladies and gentlemen, just like I defended myself… against those offenders, I will fight and defend the 16th Ward!”

She continued, proclaiming, “I WANT THE 16TH WARD TO NOT ONLY SURVIVE, BUT TO THRIVE.”

Crump explained how serving the public was a part of her deeply held beliefs. She commented on how her activism in serving the public transfers over to her volunteerism for the community. She noted, as well, her assistance to the community, remarking she provides employment information, educational resources, and other daily life essentials also, such as cutting grass and planting flowers and vegetables with her neighbors.

She discussed her five-point plan for the 16th Ward:

(1) Beautification Initiative, to beautify and clean up the Ward, seeking and utilizing city, state, and federal resources to make the 16th Ward a place residents can be proud of;

(2) Expand Vocational Training and Job Opportunities – work with the city to seek funding for better vocational training in the 16th Ward, which can lead to more job opportunities for 16th Ward residents;

(3) Education – work with the Chicago Public Schools to obtain a full assessment of the schools within the 16th Ward and develop an action plan for bringing academic excellence to 16th Ward schools;

(4) Economic Development – to bring more businesses, restaurants, hotels, theaters, and other activities to the 16th Ward by working with the Chicago Department of Planning and Development to create a Comprehensive Economic Development Plan for a thriving New and Improved 16th Ward;

(5) Crime Reduction Initiative and Community Policing Programs – to reduce crime by working with the community, religious leaders, community organizations, the mayor’s office, and the Chicago Police Department to develop a Crime Reduction Plan for the 16th Ward.

Crump is running a grassroots campaign; she was joined by community members, family and friends as she kicked off her campaign for Alderman of the 16th Ward. After the announcement, Dr. Crump and her guests boldly marched around the community exhorting her candidacy for 16th Ward Alderman.