Down on the Old Plantation African Americans and their Progeny

Also in Virginia was the Bushfield Plantation, the property of President George Washington’s brother, John Augustine Washington and his wife, Hannah Bushrod Washington, where journalist and NABJ founder Paul Brock “can trace my family back to… [to] family member West Ford… a slave.”[9] West Ford was born around 1784 at the Bushfield Plantation in Westmoreland County, near present-day Mount Holly. Here, he grew up there with his mother Venus, and grandparents Billy and Jenny. Hannah Washington made special accommodations for Brock’s ancestor, stating in her will in 1801 that “it is my most earnest wish and desire this lad West may be as soon as possible inoculated for the small pox, after which to be bound to a good tradesmen [sic] until the age of twenty one years, after which he is to be free the rest of his life.“[10] Hannah’s son, Bushrod Washington, subsequently became the owner of George Washington’s Mount Vernon in 1802, and he brought Ford with him where “Ford continued to work… after he received his freedom in about 1805. He took care of George Washington’s elderly former slave, Billy Lee, who had been freed in 1799… Ford also supervised the slaves, [and] helped conduct business for the family.”[11] Because of this, Brock states: “when Bushrod Washington died in 1829, he left West Ford over 100 acres of land in Fairfax County, Virginia. Ford later sold that plot to buy a larger property nearby, which became the nucleus for a free black community called Gum Springs… Ford eventually became the second wealthiest black man in Fairfax Country, Virginia,” and fathered four children, William, Daniel, Jane, and Julia with Priscilla Ford, a free black woman.[12]

Brock then explained how “George Washington’s kids had practically destroyed Mount Vernon and he [West Ford] acted as a consultant”[13] for the Mount Vernon Ladies’ Association (MVLA) when they purchased the property to preserve it in 1858. He fell ill and passed away in July of 1863, but, in the midst of news of the Gettysburg Campaign, the Alexandria Gazette reported on Ford’s passing: “West Ford, an aged colored man, who has lived on the Mount Vernon estate, the greater portion of his life, died yesterday afternoon, at his home on that estate. He was, we hear, in the 79th year of his age. He was well known to most of our older citizens.”[14] While there is no marked grave, it is believed his grave is located in the slave burial ground at Mount Vernon.

Historian Manning Marable, founding director of the Institute for the Research in African American Studies at Columbia University, traced his family back to a plantation that carries his family name: “My family goes back to Morris Marable, my great-grandfather, who was a slave. He was born Morris Robinson in 1845 near Rome, Georgia. He was sold at the age of nine according to my grandmother, Fannie Marable, for five hundred dollars by the man who was both his owner and his biological father… My great-grandfather told my grandmother the last time he saw his mother was… when he stood on the auction block and tears were streaming down her face… she wore a big white apron, so she was a household slave, and she wiped the tears as she saw her son being sold. He was sold to a white man named Marable who took the boy across the Chattahoochee River from Georgia to Alabama, and the boy worked on Marable’s farm in Randolph County. The farm had at least twenty slaves… because of his [Morris’s] light skin and his gray-blue eyes and sandy straight hair, he was privileged by his owner. He was trained to be a mechanic… drove the master around. Drove the wagons. During the Civil War… The master was wounded. He was assigned to pick up the master and bring him home and did… but before the war was over, according to my grandfather [Manning Marable], Morris, who had just turned twenty-one, took forty dollars of gold out of the house and stole two oxen and disappeared. And he took them and resettled about twenty miles north of where he had been a slave… He used the money to begin to purchase land. By the 1880s, he owned several hundred acres of land and became a black businessman. He owned a cotton gin… from the 1890s until about 1915 when… because of War World I, there was a collapse of the cotton market and he went bankrupt.”[15]