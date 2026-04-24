Funeral services are set for the widow and son of the late Cook County Commissioner Dennis Deer.

Barbara Deer and son Kaleb Deer died April 14 at their home in North Lawndale in a murder-suicide.

Their visitation, viewing and funeral services will all be held at the United Baptist Church of Chicago, 4242 W Roosevelt Road. The visitation will be held on Thursday, April 30 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. On Friday, May 1, a viewing will be held from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. The double funeral will be held from 10 am to noon.

On Sunday, April 26 at 5 p.m., Barbara will be honored posthumously with an award by the 100 Westside Women. The ceremony will take place at Drury Lane Oakbrook, 100 Drury Lane in west suburban Oakbrook.

Barbara and son Kaleb died April 14 at their home in North Lawndale. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled their deaths a murder-suicide.

Barbara’s death was ruled a homicide. An autopsy determined that her son, 23-year-old Kaleb, died by suicide.

Chicago Police Department sources said 51-year-old Barbara was shot three times. Kaleb had a single gunshot wound to the head.

The family’s home remains a crime scene as Chicago police continue to investigate the shooting.

Police reportedly were alerted to the situation after a family member received a fall notification from Barbara’s Apple Watch. Concerned, a friend went to check on the home and contacted authorities after getting no response. Officers later entered the house and discovered both victims with gunshot wounds.

The deaths have renewed conversations in the Black community about mental illness. According to friends, among their community initiatives, Dennis and Barbara also advocated for more mental health programming at the state and federal levels and consistently pushed for more services for Cook County residents.

Since the fatal shootings, residents have stopped by the home in the 3500 block of West Arthington to leave flowers and cards showing their support.

Barbara was executive director of Juneteenth Illinois. She assumed the organization’s senior position when her husband died following complications after a double lung transplant in 2024.

Last week’s murder-suicide was the second tragedy the Deer family has experienced in the past two years.

In a statement, the Deer family said “they are deeply saddened by the untimely and tragic loss of Barbara and Kaleb Deer.

“The family honors Barbara’s legacy as a devoted mother, wife and life partner of the late Cook County Commissioner Dennis Deer. They also honor and hold close Kaleb, Kanaan’s twin brother, and their sister, Trinity, trusting that their lives remain precious in the sight of God.

“The family expresses heartfelt gratitude for the many calls, messages, and expressions of support received. This outpouring of love has been a source of comfort during this profoundly difficult time.

“The family kindly asks for privacy and consideration as they grieve and begin to process this loss. Details regarding services and arrangements will be shared at an appropriate time.”

In a statement, Governor JB Pritzker said, “My deepest condolences to the Deer family, their loved ones, and the 2nd District community during this difficult time. Our hearts are with you all as you heal from this incomprehensible loss.”

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said, “Today, we mourn alongside the Deer family as they endure another heartbreaking and unimaginable loss with the passing of former Commissioner Dennis Deer’s beloved wife and son.

“The Deer family has long been well known in the community for their compassion and steadfast commitment to others. Their presence and service touched countless lives. There are no words that can make sense of such pain, but I hope the surviving family members find strength in the love that surrounds them. I extend my deepest condolences to all who loved them. We hold the Deer family in our hearts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time.”

Cook County Board Commissioner Stanley Moore told ABC 7 Chicago Barbara’s murder by her son is “very troubling. I feel very sorry for the children; their daughter was away at school.”

Barbara earned a bachelor’s degree in communication disorders from Jackson State University. She obtained her master’s degree in speech-language pathology from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

She served on a social justice committee, volunteered with Friends of Dennis Deer, and contributed to the North Lawndale Community Coordinating Council’s arts and culture committee.