Do’s and don’ts: Caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease

Caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease can take an emotional and physical toll. In fact, 74% of dementia caregivers report concerns about taking care of their own health, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. Knowing how to best support those with Alzheimer’s can help.

Dr. Melissa Wingate, a neuropsychologist at Aurora Health Care, provides the following advice:

DON’T say “Remember?” or “I already told you”

“If your loved one repeats a question, take the time to answer them. Short-term memory loss is a core element of Alzheimer’s disease. Some patients can forget information in as little as a few minutes. This can sometimes be frustrating for caregivers and unintentionally hurtful when they forget important details. Just remember patience is key and that it’s OK to practice self-care.”

DO use memory cues

“Writing reminders on white boards or sticky notes around the house where your loved one can easily see them can be helpful. Make sure to keep these updated. It can also be helpful to provide a notepad to the person with Alzheimer’s so they can write down tasks they need to complete or items they need from the store before they forget.”

DO communicate with their care team

“As a caregiver, you spend a lot of time with your loved one with Alzheimer’s and learn what is normal for that individual. This also means that you can catch new symptoms, such as changes to thinking, behaviors and sleep patterns. When you notice a change, make sure to speak with your loved one’s care team so they can help manage the new symptom(s).”

DO keep routines

“People with Alzheimer’s do best in familiar environments and when they follow their usual routines. Sticking to the same bedtime, grooming and eating schedule can help them maintain independence longer.”

DO plan ahead

“Since symptoms of Alzheimer’s negatively progress over time, you may need additional support. I recommend proactively planning so you can best address the person’s future needs. Family and local agencies are a great resource and can provide you caregiver support, such as training, counseling and respite services.”

“I also recommend double checking that all important documents are completed, such as Power of Attorney for Health Care (POAHC). This is especially important to do in the early stages of the disease where the person can make sound choices.”

