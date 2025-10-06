Dorothy R. Leavell Honored with Integrity Media Independent Journalism Award

Publisher Dorothy R. Leavell of the Chicago and Gary Crusader newspapers was honored on September 18 at the inaugural Integrity Media Independent Journalism Awards in Chicago, where she received the Independent Journalism Award for her lifelong dedication to truth-telling and defense of the Black Press. The evening, hosted at the University Club and emceed by Aaron Maté of The Grayzone, celebrated independent voices who continue to stand firm for press freedom around the world.

Leavell, who has led the Crusader newspapers since 1968, was honored alongside comedian and commentator Jimmy Dore, investigative journalist Matt Taibbi of Racket News, veteran reporter Bob Scheer of ScheerPost, and the Electronic Intifada, which accepted on behalf of “Fallen Heroes” — journalists killed in war zones. The Julian Assange Courage in Journalism Award was also presented, underscoring the evening’s theme that “no truth-teller should ever have to compromise their principles or safety.”

In her acceptance speech, Leavell reflected on the mission of both the Black Press and Integrity Media. “Your mission to protect the right to free speech and to support independent journalists guided only by truth is one I deeply believe in,” she said. “I accept this award not for myself alone, but for everyone who has kept the Crusader alive since 1940.”

She recalled her pledge, upon becoming publisher more than sixty years ago, that the Crusader would never miss an issue — a promise she has kept through wars, recessions, pandemics, and fierce challenges to the Black Press. “We amplified African Americans and challenged this nation to do better,” she said, naming members of her staff and family who continue to sustain the paper’s mission.

Leavell also reminded the audience of the sacrifices made by the Black Press since its founding in 1827 and warned that attacks on independent journalism are ultimately attacks on democracy. “Across the country, reporters and columnists are being silenced or forced out of the profession. These are not just attacks on individuals; they are attacks on our democracy. Because when you silence the press, you silence the people,” she said.

The award carried added meaning for Leavell because of her support for Integrity Media’s founder, attorney and philanthropist Leonard C. Goodman. While serving on the Chicago Reader board, Leavell publicly defended his right to free speech, a stand she now knows helped inspire him to establish Integrity Media NFP and its awards program. “To know that my support for Len Goodman’s right to free speech was a motivating factor in the founding of Integrity Media is something I will cherish forever,” she told the audience.

It was also a night of double recognition for Leavell. At the same time she was receiving the Independent Journalism Award in Chicago, she was being inducted as one of the inaugural members of Merrill High School’s Hall of Fame in her hometown of Pine Bluff, Arkansas. She chose to attend the Integrity Media ceremony in person, despite the challenge of traveling with her disabled husband, of whom she is the main caregiver. “Although I could not be in two places at once, both honors are deeply meaningful,” she said afterward.

The evening was filled with both humor and urgency. Dore used his trademark wit to underscore the dangers facing truth-telling journalists, while Taibbi warned of the rapid erosion of free speech in the U.S. and abroad. Scheer, whose career spans decades of reporting from war zones and political battlegrounds, called Leavell “a legend” and praised her courage in taking over the Crusader after her husband’s death and keeping it alive against all odds.

Integrity Media, a Chicago-based nonprofit founded in 2021, is dedicated to supporting independent journalism that is guided by truth rather than corporate or government interests. Its board, chaired by Goodman, includes voices across the political spectrum united by a belief that “the cure for bad speech is more speech, not censorship.”

For Leavell, the award was a reminder that even small, community-based Black newspapers are part of the larger fight to preserve press freedom. “Even a Black newspaper like the Chicago Crusader, facing significant financial challenges as companies embrace DEI initiatives, is worth saving to sustain democracy,” she said.

As the audience applauded, she closed with a message that reflected both gratitude and resolve. “Tonight’s recognition strengthens our resolve to continue, no matter the obstacles. Together, we must protect, honor, defend, and ensure that this republic endures,” she said.

Readers can find Dorothy R. Leavell’s full acceptance speech and expanded coverage of the Integrity Media Independent Journalism Awards, including what other honorees had to say, online at www.chicagocrusader.com.