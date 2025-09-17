Dorothy R. Leavell honored with 2025 Independent Journalism Award

Dorothy R. Leavell, publisher of the Chicago Crusader and Gary Crusader newspapers, will be honored as one of the inaugural recipients of the Integrity Media Independent Journalism Award on Thursday, September 18, 2025, at the University Club of Chicago, 76 East Monroe Street. The evening program begins with a reception at 6:00 p.m., followed by dinner and the awards ceremony at 6:45 p.m., and concludes with coffee and networking at 9:00 p.m.

Integrity Media NFP, a nonprofit headquartered in Chicago, was founded to protect the right to free speech and create space for dissenting voices in journalism. Guided by the First Amendment, its mission is to support independent journalists, publishers, and expert voices who seek truth free from corporate or partisan agendas. The organization’s vision is that no truth-seeking journalist should ever feel forced to compromise their principles or leave the profession to avoid censorship or prosecution. Leonard C. Goodman, a Chicago trial lawyer and philanthropist, serves as Chairman of the Board.

The Independent Journalism Awards, established by Integrity Media, were created to recognize journalists and platforms that exemplify integrity, courage, and excellence in telling the stories that matter. This inaugural class of honorees reflects a wide range of voices. Political satirist Jimmy Dore of “The Jimmy Dore Show,” investigative reporter Matt Taibbi of Racket News, and veteran journalist Bob Scheer of ScheerPost will be recognized, along with a “Fallen Heroes” tribute to journalists killed in war zones. The program will also feature the Julian Assange Courage in Journalism Award. Serving as Master of Ceremonies will be Aaron Maté of The Grayzone.

For Leavell, the recognition highlights more than five decades of fearless commitment to truth, accountability, and advocacy through the Black Press. Since 1968, she has led the Crusader Newspaper Group, ensuring that the Crusader has never missed a single issue while modernizing operations and keeping its mission centered on amplifying Black voices. She has been a steadfast opponent of censorship and a defender of civil rights in Chicago and on the national stage.

Her leadership has extended nationally through multiple terms as chair of the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA), the trade organization representing more than 200 Black-owned newspapers. She also guided the NNPA Foundation, advancing scholarships, internships, and the preservation of the Black Press archives at Howard University. Through her leadership, the Association gained new visibility both in the United States and abroad.

Leavell’s dedication has earned some of journalism’s highest honors. She has been inducted into the National Association of Black Journalists Hall of Fame, the Indiana Journalism Hall of Fame, and the Illinois Black Hall of Fame at Governors State University. Her many awards include the Illinois Press Association Distinguished Service Award, the Ida B. Wells Legacy Award, and the National Black Chamber of Commerce’s Unbossed and Unbought Award. She has also made lasting civic contributions, from donating a personal art collection to the DuSable Museum of African American History to co-founding programs that celebrate youth and community heroes.

“In a time when trust in media is fragile, integrity in journalism is not just about reporting facts—it is about building trust with the community and speaking truth to power,” Integrity Media said in announcing the award. That principle has long been central to Leavell’s career, where she has insisted the Black Press remain not just an outlet for news, but a vehicle for justice and empowerment.

A native of Pine Bluff, Arkansas, Leavell graduated valedictorian of her high school class and later studied at Roosevelt University in Chicago. Today she continues to serve as publisher of both Crusader newspapers while being a caregiver to her husband of 49 years, her extended family, and her ongoing memoir project.

The 2025 Independent Journalism Awards will celebrate not only the contributions of individual honorees but also the enduring role of independent journalism in sustaining democracy. As Leavell is honored alongside fellow trailblazers, the evening will affirm both her extraordinary career and the vital importance of protecting truth in media.