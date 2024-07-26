‘Don’t Let The Pigeon Drive The Bus! The Musical! is fun, fun, fun

Marriott Theatre For Young Audiences invites families of all ages to hop on board an unforgettable ride this summer with “Don’t Let The Pigeon Drive The Bus! The Musical!” a delightful adaptation of Mo Willems’ award-winning children’s book.

This one-hour musical journey, directed by Lorenzo Rush Jr., choreographed by Matthew Weidenbener, with music direction by Otto Vogel, runs through August 11, located at 10 Marriott Drive. Each performance will be followed by a question-and-answer session with the cast for children to stay engaged and get involved!

It’s not easy being the Pigeon – you never get to do anything! ANYTHING! “Don’t Let The Pigeon Drive The Bus! The Musical!” brings to life the story of the Pigeon, who dreams of taking the wheel when the bus driver faces a crisis that threatens to delay her passengers. With his expertise in begging, negotiating, and pleading, the Pigeon’s mission to drive the bus and find his new purpose becomes a hilarious, knee-slapping and engaging adventure that will have everyone’s wings flapping.

“This production is a feather-filled extravaganza that is both hilarious and heartwarming,” said director Rush Jr. “We’ll take you on a bus ride of discovery toward one’s purpose, in a cacophony of angst, community, crisis, friendship, and heart.

“It leaves its audiences with a reminder that we have all gone or will go on this same journey of discovery and, although there may be bumps, detours, traffic, unpredictable weather, and a few wacky passengers, we all find our purpose in the end. I am so proud to share this toe-tappin’, hand-clappin’, wing-flappin’ story with Marriott Theatre families.”

This production is not only feather-filled but also such a joy-filled romp showing the aspirations of a particular pigeon with dreams far wider than his wingspan. But in the end, it’s stressed that dreams are just mere dreams, and anyone can push through to do whatever they want in life.

Of note is the bus-driving bus driver played by Lydia Burke. She’s so exuberant and animated as she proclaims that she has an official bus driver’s cap and is thoroughly certified to drive folks to their destinations.

And the pigeon himself played by Matty Bettencourt is just as impressionable with the audience, both young and old. He rallies the crowd to laughter and engages all to sympathize with him, while acting with a puppet.

Passengers who are trying to get to distant locations include a businessman who can’t be late for work; a skateboarder who’s on his way to a movie screening and a grandmother eager to see her first grandchild.

But, alas, the bus breaks down, and they all try not to panic—while doing the exact opposite. The songs performed throughout are fantastic, as they evoke enthusiasm from the crowd. The musical also speaks to adults, with the bus driver insisting that public transportation is always on time.

This all takes place in a specially built stage that is as colorful and inviting as the musical itself.

Many of the young audience members at an opening day performance were familiar with the books of Mo Willems, as discovered in the question and answer session afterward.

This production also features Dan Gold, Leah Morrow, Tommy Rivera-Vega, Allison Sill, with understudies Bridget Adams-King, Marcus Jackson, Aisha Sougou and Ian C Weber.

The Marriott Theatre for Young Audiences is a bit away on the North Shore, but it’s such a great time for youngsters—and the adults who will enjoy this production, as well.

“Don’t Let The Pigeon Drive The Bus! The Musical!” plays most Wednesdays through Sundays at 10 a.m., with select 12:30 p.m. performances. Free parking is available at all performances. Tickets are $15.75 (plus tax and handling fees). For more information, visit MarriottTheatre.com to see a small clip, or call 847.634.0200 for the exact schedule.