Don’t Let Black Friday Scams Steal Your Holiday Cheer

Shop Local on Small Business Saturday

The biggest shopping rush of the year is here. Despite the large crowds and often challenging weather, many bargain hunters will set early alarms to grab limited supplies of doorbuster sale items. Black Friday, traditionally the busiest shopping day of the year, kicks off the holiday shopping season. The following day, Small Business Saturday, offers numerous opportunities for local, personalized deals in the community. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) provides tips to help consumers successfully navigate their shopping experience.

Steve J. Bernas, BBB president and CEO, says, “After Thanksgiving celebrations, shoppers will be eager to find the best deals. It’s always a good idea to have a plan for maximizing Black Friday discounts. Start with a list of items and use sales flyers and promotions to determine which store offers the best prices, especially on big-ticket and popular items. Setting a budget before heading out and sticking to it can help avoid overspending and buyer’s remorse.”

A tight economy notwithstanding, the National Retail Federation predicts 2025 holiday spending from November through December will be between $1.01 trillion and $1.02 trillion dollars. At 3.7% to 4.2%, it’s an increase slightly lower than the 4.3% seen in 2024.

BBB Tips for a Productive Shopping Experience:

Read the Fine Print:

• Some retailers may offer an additional percentage off the purchase but may exclude certain deals or items, such as “doorbusters.”

• Be cautious of companies boasting high percentage discounts; an item marked “75% off” might have had its original price inflated.

• Check price tags, terms, and conditions carefully, and compare with competitors to ensure you’re getting the best deal and a favorable return policy.

Check the Reviews:

• If you’re unfamiliar with a retailer, visit BBB.org to check their complaint and review history.

• BBB reviews are reliable compared to other review sites – learn why.

• Read product reviews, especially for extremely discounted items.

Know the Return Policy and Warranty Information:

• Share information about returns, exchanges, repairs, and warranties with anyone using the item.

• Gift receipts make it easy for recipients to return or exchange a gift if it’s not suitable but ensure the item can be returned before purchasing.

Shop Online:

• If the store offers the deal online, you may not need to leave your home!

• Look for free shipping and in-store pickup options to avoid crowds.

• Coupon websites and browser extensions can provide discount codes that might reduce shipping costs below those of in-person purchases.

Look for the BBB Seal: It’s the Sign of a Better Business.

• Shop with confidence this Black Friday by choosing businesses that prioritize trust and ethics. This will help you avoid scams and make informed purchasing decisions.

After enjoying the Black Friday sales at major retailers, the Better Business Bureau encourages

consumers to check out small, local, and independent businesses participating in Small Business Saturday (SBS) on November 29. This day celebrates small businesses and their contributions to the community.

Bernas adds, “Small Business Saturday is a perfect time to support your local independent retailers, who are integral to the fabric of our towns and neighborhoods. Shopping locally, whether in person or online, benefits your local economy and positively impacts your community. You can often find unique and customized gifts that reflect the personal touch of a local business.”

Two years ago, the BBB launched “Thank a Business Month” in November to raise awareness of outstanding businesses that prioritize trust and customer service. In addition to creating many local jobs, shopping locally keeps significantly more money in the state and community.

BBB Tips to “Shop Small” on Small Business Saturday:

• Get Involved: Many communities host special events to celebrate and support unique local businesses.

• Sign Up for Email Alerts: Save money on your holiday budget by signing up for Small Business Saturday specials from merchants in your area. You may continue to receive additional deals throughout the year, not just during the holidays.

• Connect with Businesses on social media: Many small businesses advertise their sales via social media. Use #ShopSmall to search for information and to promote your support for small businesses.

• Include Items or Gift Cards from Small Businesses on Your Shopping List: Visit your favorite local stores or explore new ones.

• Don’t Just Shop Small; Eat Small! Many people think shopping at local retail stores is the only way to participate. Small, independently owned restaurants, bakeries, and coffee shops welcome new customers while you’re out and about.

For more information

If you’ve encountered a scam, report it to BBB Scam Tracker. Sign up for BBB’s free consumer newsletter, BBB Edge, at BBB.org/ChicagoBuzz. Follow us @ChicagoBBB on social media.

# # #

