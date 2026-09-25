Don’t just say ‘no’ to school referendums and data centers

What do school referendums and data centers have in common? They are both unpopular — but that doesn’t mean all of them are bad.

That’s why I hope Hoosiers consider each proposal on its individual merits instead of automatically opposing them. There are key factors voters and residents should consider when weighing the pros and cons.

Let’s Start With School Referendums

Thirty-eight school districts in dozens of counties are asking voters this November to approve property tax referendums that would provide their schools with additional funding.

Most of these proposals are for operational expenses, though several involve construction and public safety levies as well.

This is a record number for a single election in Indiana, spurred in part by lawmakers’ recent limits on when school districts can take these requests to voters. The new law restricts referendum requests to once every two years, rather than the previous maximum of twice a year.

Americans for Prosperity’s Indiana chapter launched a targeted digital advertising campaign urging voters in counties across Indiana to vote no on school property tax referendums.

“Government spending accountability should come before tax increases, and we’re making sure voters have the facts they need before they go to the polls in November,” the group said.

I believe this blanket approach is bad for Indiana. Each community has its own needs, and voters should consider those circumstances when casting their ballots.

Here are a few things I think provide important context when considering a referendum:

Has the school district asked for a referendum before? A district may have already cut costs and could now need additional funding to accomplish its goals.

A district may have already cut costs and could now need additional funding to accomplish its goals. Does the referendum actually raise property taxes? Many of this year’s proposals simply renew an existing levy that is set to expire. That means homeowners may not see an increase — although they also would not see the decrease that would occur if the levy expired. In some cases, a district may have a bond payment obligation ending, and the referendum would simply take its place on the tax bill.

Many of this year’s proposals simply renew an existing levy that is set to expire. That means homeowners may not see an increase — although they also would not see the decrease that would occur if the levy expired. In some cases, a district may have a bond payment obligation ending, and the referendum would simply take its place on the tax bill. What will the money be used for? Paying for an extravagant new building is different from maintaining core course offerings or creating new programs for students. A public safety referendum, for example, could pay for school resource officers or security improvements designed to protect schools from outside threats.

Paying for an extravagant new building is different from maintaining core course offerings or creating new programs for students. A public safety referendum, for example, could pay for school resource officers or security improvements designed to protect schools from outside threats. Is the district responsible with its money? This is somewhat subjective, but voters should examine whether the district’s budget has grown at an unreasonable rate or whether administrative salaries appear excessive. If district leaders have demonstrated good stewardship of taxpayer dollars, that should also be taken into consideration.

This is somewhat subjective, but voters should examine whether the district’s budget has grown at an unreasonable rate or whether administrative salaries appear excessive. If district leaders have demonstrated good stewardship of taxpayer dollars, that should also be taken into consideration. What are the costs of saying no? In some communities, rejecting a referendum could lead to teaching positions or arts programs being eliminated — especially when an existing referendum is not renewed. In others, a defeat might simply preserve the status quo while preventing new programs or opportunities.

Now, Let’s Talk About Data Centers

Hoosiers have increasingly pushed back against hyperscale data center projects that consume significant amounts of electricity and water.

Dozens of counties and communities have imposed temporary or permanent restrictions on these developments. Many state Republicans, however, support their growth, and President Donald Trump has argued that data centers are important to maintaining America’s position in the global artificial intelligence competition with China.

So, here are a few things to consider if a data center is proposed near your community:

What benefits will flow to the community? These could include direct payments from the company, increased property tax revenue and new jobs. Employment is typically high during construction but generally falls once a facility becomes operational. I live in Lebanon, where Meta is spending millions of dollars on roads, infrastructure and community programs.

These could include direct payments from the company, increased property tax revenue and new jobs. Employment is typically high during construction but generally falls once a facility becomes operational. I live in Lebanon, where Meta is spending millions of dollars on roads, infrastructure and community programs. Are companies paying for the electric grid investments needed to operate the facility? This is important because one-time infrastructure upgrades should not simply fall on existing utility customers. Early in the data center boom, companies were not always paying those costs. After residents pushed back, lawmakers established requirements related to covering those expenses, including new generation and transmission infrastructure. In some cases, companies are paying the full cost.

This is important because one-time infrastructure upgrades should not simply fall on existing utility customers. Early in the data center boom, companies were not always paying those costs. After residents pushed back, lawmakers established requirements related to covering those expenses, including new generation and transmission infrastructure. In some cases, companies are paying the full cost. What about water? Some communities have abundant water resources while others do not. If the water supply is sufficient, that can make a significant difference. But in communities such as Lebanon, where water must be brought in through an extended pipeline, a large data center may not be the right fit. Residents should also ask where wastewater will go and whether existing infrastructure can handle it.

Some communities have abundant water resources while others do not. If the water supply is sufficient, that can make a significant difference. But in communities such as Lebanon, where water must be brought in through an extended pipeline, a large data center may not be the right fit. Residents should also ask where wastewater will go and whether existing infrastructure can handle it. Where will the data center be located? Many of these facilities are being built on productive farmland, which I see as a negative. Others are proposed near residential areas, where homeowners could be affected by noise, increased traffic and years of construction activity. Vacant industrial land — or property already zoned for business and industrial activity — seems like a better fit.

Ultimately, I don’t believe either school referendums or data centers are inherently bad. Each proposal should be evaluated on its own circumstances, with all the relevant factors considered and local communities given a meaningful voice in the decision.



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