Donna Miller Sweeps 2nd District Primary

Black Chicago was in a state of shock on election night.

Cook County Commissioner Donna Miller defeated former Congressman Jesse Jackson Jr. decisively in the 2nd Congressional District Democratic Primary, a result that left some voters questioning how the outcome unfolded.

Election data from the Chicago Board of Elections and reported by national outlets show Miller won all eight counties in the 2nd Congressional District. She also carried three of the five Chicago wards that fall within the district. Jackson failed to win a single county or Chicago ward in his bid to return to the U.S. House of Representatives.

The crowded field of 10 candidates competed across a geographically large and politically diverse district, requiring campaigns to reach voters in eight counties, including Cook County and several downstate regions.

Miller’s victory reflected a coordinated campaign strategy aimed at overcoming high-profile opponents in a competitive field seeking to replace Congresswoman Robin Kelly. Kelly lost her Democratic Primary bid for the U.S. Senate seat to Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton.

Jackson, carrying one of the most recognizable political names in Illinois, was widely viewed as Miller’s strongest challenger. However, Miller’s campaign emphasized consistent voter outreach, including mailers and in-person engagement across the district. She will now face Republican Michael Scott Novak in the November General Election.

Election data illustrate not only how Miller secured the nomination, but how Jackson’s support fragmented.

While the race was initially framed as a two-person contest between Miller and Jackson, results show that additional candidates played a significant role. Illinois State Senator Robert Peters and Metropolitan Water Reclamation District Commissioner Yameka Brown drew meaningful shares of the vote, particularly in Cook County.

Combined, Peters and Brown pulled support from areas where Jackson was expected to perform strongly, including South Shore and other parts of Chicago’s South Side.

Understanding Miller’s victory requires examining the district’s geographic and political composition.

Within Cook County, the district stretches from Chicago’s 4th Ward and extends south through parts of the 5th, 7th, 9th, and 10th wards. The 5th, 7th, and 9th wards are predominantly Black, while the 10th Ward has a significant Latino population.

Beyond Chicago, the district includes numerous south suburban communities such as Calumet City, Blue Island, Dolton, Harvey, South Holland, Thornton, Homewood, Flossmoor, Olympia Fields, Country Club Hills, Matteson, Sauk Village, Glenwood, Hazel Crest, Riverdale, Richton Park, Park Forest, University Park, and Dixmoor.

The district also spans seven additional counties: Will, Kankakee, Iroquois, Ford, Livingston, Champaign, and Vermilion. Election data show Miller carried each of these counties, solidifying her path to victory.

In Chicago, Miller’s performance was particularly decisive. She won the 7th, 9th, and 10th wards—three of the five wards within the district—and these wards contain larger numbers of precincts and voters than the remaining two. These areas also recorded higher voter turnout than some of the downstate counties.

Overall, Miller received approximately 40 percent of the vote, totaling 32,284 votes. Jackson finished second with more than 29 percent, receiving 23,849 votes.

Roughly 5,912 of Miller’s votes came from the three largest Chicago wards she carried.

Jackson, while finishing second, did not win any wards. His strongest performance came in the Jackson Park Highlands area of the 5th Ward, where he received 81 votes, or 45.45 percent of ballots cast in that precinct, compared to Miller’s 49 votes, or 25.65 percent.

State Senator Robert Peters secured more than 12 percent of the vote, totaling nearly 10,000 votes. Yameka Brown followed with more than 10 percent, receiving 8,406 votes.

Peters performed strongly in Chicago, winning the 4th and 5th wards. In the 4th Ward, he received more than 36 percent of the vote, compared to Miller’s 29 percent and Jackson’s 25 percent. In the 5th Ward, Peters earned 32 percent, while Miller received 31 percent and Jackson 26.47 percent.

For many observers, Jackson’s loss was unexpected. Some voters anticipated that the recent death of his father, Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr., on February 17, and the national attention surrounding his funeral services, would translate into political momentum.

Those services, held at venues including the House of Hope and Rainbow PUSH Coalition headquarters in Kenwood, drew national and international figures.

However, Jackson paused active campaigning for several weeks while mourning his father, limiting his ability to engage voters during a critical period of the race.

During that same time, Miller’s campaign maintained a steady presence, particularly in South Shore, where voters reported receiving frequent campaign mailers. Miller also leveraged longstanding relationships developed during her tenure as Cook County Commissioner for the 6th District and worked with veteran political strategist Del Marie Cobb.

Miller’s campaign faced scrutiny following reports that some donors had connections to pro-Israel lobbying organizations, including AIPAC, with many contributions originating outside Illinois. However, the controversy did not appear to significantly affect voter turnout in her favor.

Miller celebrated her victory at an election night gathering in Chicago Heights, emphasizing her ties to both Chicago’s South Side and the south suburbs.

Her platform includes support for a proposed south suburban airport, expanding access to health care for women and veterans, and addressing environmental concerns in heavily industrialized communities within the district.

“I’m so proud of our campaign,” Miller said on election night.

“Our campaign was run with honor and integrity every step of the way. … We talked about me and the plan for the 2nd Congressional District, and no one else. We won this race the old-fashioned way, by earning it.