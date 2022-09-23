Domino’s® is hiring! Supply chain center in Indiana to host hiring days

Domino’s supply chain center, located at 9701 Georgia St. in Crown Point, is looking to fill open positions through two on-site hiring events. On Sunday, Sept. 25 from
1-4 p.m., interviews will be held to fill positions for CDL class A drivers. On Monday, Sept. 26 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m., interviews will be held to fill positions for warehouse and production associates.
Management at Domino’s supply chain center will host on-the-spot interviews on a first-come, first-served basis, as they are looking for individuals who are eager to join a growing team. Walk-in interviews are welcome, and snacks and beverages will be served.
“We want to make sure we can continue delivering great service and excellent food to the community, and that starts with ensuring our supply chain centers are well staffed,” said Andy James, director of Domino’s supply chain center in Crown Point.
Supply chain is where people from customer service, production, warehouse, maintenance, as well as delivery and service come together to give Domino’s stores everything they need to operate flawlessly.
“We know people are looking to get back into the workforce – and Domino’s supply chain center offers flexibility, great pay, benefits and a safe work environment,” said James.
Those who are interested in applying for a position should visit jobs.dominos.com.
