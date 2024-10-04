Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard facing eviction 

Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard

Embattled Village of Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard is reportedly facing eviction from her home.

Henyard and her boyfriend, Kamal Woods, owe more than $3,300 in rent on a home they have been renting in the 14600 block of South Harvard for the past three years, according to Fox32 Chicago, citing copies of an eviction notice filed against the couple in Cook County Court.

Henyard must pay an additional $50 each day and $2,400 at the beginning of the month. The couple was given five days to vacate or sign a new lease and pay all owed rent, according to documents.

Henyard’s attorney reportedly texted Fox32 Chicago to say Henyard is not facing eviction and has not missed any rent payments. Henyard also reportedly refused to allow the property to be inspected.

Last month, Cook County Judge Thaddeus Wilson ruled Henyard did not have the legal authority to appoint a new police chief, village administrator, and village attorney without the approval of the Dolton Village Board.

Four trustees opposed to Henyard requested the temporary restraining order, arguing that those appointments must be approved by trustees under the law.

In June, Henyard canceled an exclusive interview that was scheduled with the Crusader newspaper.

Dolton residents are reportedly fed up with Henyard’s leadership as voters prepare to decide her fate in the village’s mayoral election next year. In July, Dolton Senior Village Trustee Jason House announced his candidacy for mayor as part of a team effort by former and current trustees who want Henyard out.

Since becoming mayor in 2021, Dolton residents have criticized Henyard’s leadership style and lavish spending as mayor. She has dined at high-end steakhouses and visited five-star hotels on taxpayer dollars.

Former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot previously investigated Henyard for her spending habits in Dolton. Lightfoot’s preliminary report said Dolton’s general fund balance was $5.61 million in 2022. By May 2024, the fund reportedly had a $3.65 million deficit.

Lightfoot’s investigation also revealed that Henyard used the village credit card to make purchases at Amazon, Target, Walgreens, Wayfair, and other retailers. One statement revealed that Henyard spent $33,000 on Amazon in January.

Henyard remains at the center of a federal investigation and several lawsuits as Dolton’s village meetings continue to make global headlines. In April, police shut down the village hall following chaotic exchanges between Henyard and residents amid safety concerns.

In June, police officers broke up a scuffle between supporters and opponents of Henyard before it turned violent.

On Tuesday, October 1, township trustees called on Henyard to be more transparent about her lavish spending habits. In response, Henyard accused them of attacking her.

Last month, Thornton Township Trustee Carmen Carlisle called on Lightfoot to investigate Henyard’s spending.

Henyard also spent approximately $85,000 on a “Taste of Thornton Township” party last month, which featured R&B singer Keke Wyatt and rapper J. Holiday.

WGN reported that Wyatt was paid $30,000 to sing for 30 minutes, while J. Holiday was paid $20,000 for a half-hour set. The township spent $6,600 to rent inflatable bounce houses. Other costs billed to township taxpayers included comedians, a sound system, staff, and equipment, bringing the total to at least $85,769.

The township is still operating without a budget. On Tuesday, October 1, 2024, the trustees approved a three-year audit of the township.