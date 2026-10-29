Dolores Huerta’s Civil Rights Legacy Reaches Across Racial Lines

Pioneering labor leader dies at 96, leaving a lasting impact on Black and Latino communities and America’s fight for equality.

Dolores Huerta, the pioneering civil rights activist and labor organizer whose fight for farmworkers’ rights helped reshape America’s struggle for social and economic justice, died Wednesday, October 28, at her home in Bakersfield, California. She was 96.

Her passing marks the loss of one of the nation’s most influential voices for equality, whose work connected the struggles of Latino farmworkers with the broader civil rights movement, including the fight for justice and economic opportunity within African American communities.

Huerta, who co-founded the United Farm Workers with César Chávez, spent more than seven decades challenging discrimination, organizing workers and advocating for families whose voices were often overlooked.

Her commitment to social justice reflected many of the same principles championed by Black civil rights leaders, including Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Fannie Lou Hamer and Dorothy Height, who understood that political freedom and economic opportunity were closely connected.

Born April 10, 1930, in Dawson, New Mexico, Huerta grew up in California, where she witnessed the poverty and discrimination experienced by agricultural workers and their families. Those experiences inspired her lifelong commitment to improving the conditions of working people.

In 1962, she joined Chávez in establishing the National Farm Workers Association, which later became the United Farm Workers. The organization grew into a major force for labor reform, advocating for better wages, safer working conditions and collective bargaining rights.

Huerta helped lead the historic Delano grape strike and nationwide grape boycott, bringing together workers, consumers, churches, unions and civil rights supporters from different racial and economic backgrounds.

The movement demonstrated how communities could use boycotts, peaceful demonstrations and grassroots organizing to confront injustice.

Those methods closely resembled strategies used during the African American civil rights movement, including the Montgomery bus boycott and other campaigns that challenged segregation and discrimination.

The farmworker movement also drew inspiration from the nonviolent organizing principles associated with King, showing how different communities could pursue shared goals through collective action.

For African Americans, Huerta’s legacy is especially relevant because the struggle for fair wages, workplace protections, voting rights and economic opportunity has long been central to Black history.

Throughout the 20th century, Black workers confronted discrimination in employment, unequal pay and limited opportunities for advancement. Labor organizing became an important part of efforts to improve economic conditions and strengthen communities.

Huerta’s work reinforced the principle that workers, regardless of race or background, deserved dignity, respect and protection under the law.

Her advocacy also helped create connections between Latino and African American activists who recognized that their communities faced overlapping challenges involving poverty, discrimination and political representation.

The relationship between labor organizing and civil rights became an important part of American history, bringing together people who understood that progress in one community could contribute to broader social change.

Huerta’s leadership was also significant for women, particularly women of color, who often faced barriers within the organizations and institutions they helped build.

Like Black women leaders who played essential roles in the civil rights movement, Huerta frequently worked in environments where men dominated positions of authority.

While raising a large family, she organized marches, negotiated labor agreements and challenged political leaders, demonstrating that women could lead major social movements even when their contributions were overlooked.

Her achievements reflected the determination of women such as Hamer and Height, whose work helped expand opportunities for African Americans and women across the country.

In 2012, President Barack Obama awarded Huerta the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, recognizing her contributions to labor rights and civil rights.

Huerta was also known for the phrase “Sí, se puede,” meaning “Yes, it can be done,” which became a rallying cry for the farmworker movement and later inspired broader campaigns for social change.

The phrase gained renewed national recognition during Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign, when his message of “Yes We Can” became a defining slogan.

Following Huerta’s death, YWCA USA joined organizations across the country in honoring her life and accomplishments.

In an October 28 statement, YWCA USA CEO Margaret Mitchell reflected on the personal impact Huerta had on her understanding of courage, leadership and justice.

Mitchell recalled growing up around people involved in the early farmworker movement and witnessing the admiration her mother held for Huerta.

Those childhood experiences, Mitchell explained, helped shape her understanding of the power of women who dedicate their lives to improving society.

The tribute also highlighted the challenges Huerta faced as a woman working within a movement largely led by men.

Her story is particularly meaningful to organizations such as YWCA USA, which has a long history of addressing racial injustice, supporting women’s leadership and advocating for communities affected by discrimination.

The organization’s mission connects directly with the experiences of Black women, who have historically carried significant responsibilities in civil rights organizing while fighting for recognition and equal opportunities.

Huerta’s life also included painful experiences within the movement she helped establish. Earlier this year, she publicly disclosed that Chávez had sexually abused her decades earlier, bringing renewed attention to the treatment of women within social justice organizations.

Despite the challenges she faced, Huerta remained committed to strengthening communities and encouraging future generations to become advocates for change.

In 2002, she established the Dolores Huerta Foundation, expanding her work through grassroots organizing, civic education and leadership development.

Her foundation continued supporting communities seeking greater influence over decisions involving education, public policy and economic opportunity.

Even in her later years, Huerta remained involved in public advocacy, attending demonstrations, addressing community gatherings and encouraging young people to recognize their ability to influence society.

As Día de los Muertos approaches, YWCA USA encouraged Americans to celebrate Huerta’s life while reflecting on the responsibility of carrying forward the values she championed.

Her passing also offers an opportunity to recognize the connections between Black and Latino civil rights history.

Although their experiences have not always been identical, both communities have contributed to movements demanding equal treatment, economic opportunity and protection from discrimination.

From the marches of the civil rights era to labor organizing and modern efforts to expand civic participation, the history of social change in America has often involved cooperation among people from different racial and cultural backgrounds.

That shared history remains relevant in communities across Chicago and Northwest Indiana, where African American and Latino families continue working to strengthen neighborhoods, expand economic opportunities and improve the lives of future generations.

Huerta’s legacy serves as a reminder that civil rights history is not limited to one community. It is also the history of individuals and organizations that recognized common challenges and worked together to address them.

For generations of activists, her life demonstrated that meaningful change requires more than words. It requires organization, sacrifice, persistence and the courage to challenge established systems.

Her accomplishments will continue to be remembered through the labor protections she helped secure, the communities she empowered and the generations of leaders inspired by her example.

Although Dolores Huerta is gone, her influence remains deeply rooted in America’s continuing pursuit of equality and justice.

Her enduring message continues to echo across racial, cultural and generational lines:

¡Sí, se puede! — Yes, we can!