Does prolonged sitting put your health at risk?

CREATED ON CANVA

By: Michael Adams

If you sit for most of the day, you might want to reconsider your lifestyle to reduce your risk of a serious health condition that affects about 900,000 people in the U.S. each year.

Deep vein thrombosis, or DVT, occurs when a blood clot forms in veins deep within the body, usually in the legs. If left untreated, DVT can become a life-threatening condition where a clot breaks free and travels to the lungs, leading to a pulmonary embolism.

While many factors contribute to DVT, prolonged sitting – whether at a desk or on a long flight – can increase your risk of developing blood clots. “When you sit or remain sedentary for extended periods, blood flow becomes sluggish, making it easier for platelets and clotting factors to accumulate and form a clot,” says Dr. Iva Minga, a cardiologist at Advocate Health Care. “Additionally, prolonged inactivity can lead to endothelial dysfunction (damage to the inner lining of blood vessels) and increased blood viscosity, both of which contribute to clot formation.”

Other DVT risk factors include age, obesity, smoking, pregnancy and certain medical conditions.

Symptoms of DVT include swelling, pain, redness and warmth in the affected leg, though some cases are asymptomatic. If you do experience these symptoms, seek medical attention immediately.

How to prevent DVT

DVT is a preventable condition, and small changes to your lifestyle can make a significant difference. Dr. Minga recommends the following:

Frequently moving: Stand, stretch or walk every 30 to 60 minutes. If flying or taking a long drive, take breaks to move around.

Stand, stretch or walk every 30 to 60 minutes. If flying or taking a long drive, take breaks to move around. Performing leg exercises: Simple movements, like ankle circles, foot flexes or calf raises, help maintain circulation.

Simple movements, like ankle circles, foot flexes or calf raises, help maintain circulation. Staying hydrated: Drink plenty of water to prevent your blood from becoming too thick. Water dilutes the blood, making it easier to travel through your blood vessels. Also, avoid excessive caffeine or alcohol, which can contribute to dehydration.

Drink plenty of water to prevent your blood from becoming too thick. Water dilutes the blood, making it easier to travel through your blood vessels. Also, avoid excessive caffeine or alcohol, which can contribute to dehydration. Wearing compression stockings: These stockings can improve circulation and reduce swelling, particularly for travelers on long flights.

These stockings can improve circulation and reduce swelling, particularly for travelers on long flights. Maintaining a healthy weight: Excess weight puts extra pressure on veins, increasing clot risk.

Excess weight puts extra pressure on veins, increasing clot risk. Elevating your legs: When possible, prop up your legs to help blood return to the heart more efficiently.

When possible, prop up your legs to help blood return to the heart more efficiently. Quitting smoking: Smoking damages blood vessels and increases clotting risk.

Smoking damages blood vessels and increases clotting risk. Taking medication, when necessary: For those with a history of DVT or are considered at high risk (those who recently had surgery or have certain medical conditions), blood thinners may be prescribed.

If you have a history of blood clots, a known clotting disorder or are at high risk for DVT, talk to your health care provider about preventive measures, including medication or lifestyle adjustments.

Take a free online quiz to learn your healthy weight range.