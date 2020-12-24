Doctor Dies from Coronavirus After Saying Hospital Was Mistreating Her Because She Is Black

“I put forth, and I maintain, if I was white, I wouldn’t have to go through that,” Dr. Susan Moore said of her treatment in a Facebook video shared on December 4

By Ashley Boucher, People

An Indiana doctor has died from complications of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) weeks after saying she was being mistreated.

Dr. Susan Moore, who was admitted to the Indiana University North Hospital, maintained she was not receiving adequate treatment in a Facebook video on December 4 that has since gone viral.

Moore said that despite telling her doctor that she was in pain, the medical staff treating her wanted to discharge her. She said that she only received medication after tests proved what she had been saying since she arrived at the hospital.

“I put forth, and I maintain, if I was white, I wouldn’t have to go through that,” Moore said in her video after explaining that her doctor only agreed to give her pain medication after a CT scan revealed new pulmonary infiltrates. “And that man never came back and apologized,” she added of her doctor.

“I don’t trust this hospital, and I’m asking to be transferred. These people wanted to send me home with new pulmonary infiltrates and all kind of lymphadenopathy in my neck,” Moore said, adding later in the video, “This is how Black people get killed. When you send them home and they don’t know how to fight for themselves. I have to talk to somebody, maybe the media, somebody, to let people know how I’m being treated up in this place.”