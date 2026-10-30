Doc on Classical Music Sexual Abuse Aims to Gather Advocates

“Dear Lara,” an award-winning feature documentary directed by acclaimed violinist Lara St. John, is expanding its screenings across North America in the midst of a successful international festival run.

The film is also launching a campus and impact campaign, with screenings available to universities, conservatories, and other educational and cultural institutions throughout North America.

The film, which premiered at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival earlier this year, unflinchingly explores decades of pervasive sexual abuse and institutional complicity within the classical music world.

The documentary is shaped by St. John’s own experience as a 14-year-old student who sets out the situations where she was raped by her instructor at the prestigious Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia. There are interviews with survivors of similar experiences at other institutions, which seek to expose the culture of silence that has consistently protected sexual predators on the faculty of too many of these schools.

The idea for the film was triggered after St. John went public with her experience in 2019 in “The Philadelphia Inquirer.” She was soon flooded with letters from fellow survivors, many of whom were ready to tell their own stories. That trail of stories led her across North America and Europe, where she encountered disturbing patterns of grooming, exploitation, silence and institutional failure.

In addition to several survivors, the film interviews a selection of journalists, investigators and faculty members familiar with the culture of music conservatories and with the harrowing experiences of too many young music students.

About halfway into the film, viewers learn that two women who had been sexually assaulted by music professors had committed suicide after their allegations were made public.

The doc reveals that St. John was molested at the age of 14 by a man who was nearly 79. Nothing was done about it, presumably because the revered staff member’s reputation was worth more than righting the wrongs at that institution.

This doc caught my eye, not only for its #MeToo relevance, but reporting on it is giving voice to aggrieved women (and men).

It also caught my eye because years before Lara and her brother Scott moved to Philly, the late jazz singer Nina Simone had been interested in studying at Curtis and had recounted instances of racism at the school.

Simone had studied at Juilliard and prepped for an audition in 1951 to enter Curtis’ program but was turned down. She cried racism, the school denied it but later in the early aughts bestowed her with an honorary degree.

“I knew I was good enough, but they turned me down. And it took me about six months to realize it was because I was Black. I never really got over that jolt of racism at the time,” Simone relayed in the documentary, “What Happened, Miss Simone?”

So, I was interested in further shedding light on women and the injustices that they had to bear. And Lara is a maverick in this vein.

“Making the film was definitely not about highlighting my own story,” said St. John. “It was about listening to people who had been silenced and asking them what needs to change. What can we do to keep another generation of young musicians from experiencing what we did? We want to spark a noisy conversation with our audience that will trigger meaningful change at these schools.”

Since its premiere, “Dear Lara” has screened at the Cascadia Women’s Film Festival, the Berkshire International Film Festival, the Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival, Cinema d’iDEA in Rome, the LA Independent Women Film Awards and the Brittany International Film Festival, the latter three where it received awards.

The doc reveals that the esteemed Placido Domingo had sexual harassment allegations lodged against him in 2020; covering between 1986, when L.A. Opera named Domingo artistic advisor, and October 2019.

The doc also says that opera singer David Daniels and his husband drugged and raped Samuel Schultz at Rice University in 2010. Schultz didn’t report it then but was successful in his 2023 sexual assault lawsuit against the pair and later said: “They can’t take my music and dignity from me.”

At least two students ended their lives after being tormented by the violations against their bodies.

Robie Brown is one who began studying classical music as a child prodigy and was first raped by her violin teacher, Rafael Druian, who taught at the Curtis Institute of Music, starting at just eight years old.

Her death in 1991 was recounted in the doc by her fiancé. It points to the long-term trauma that students face—either they were reluctant to tell school administrators or, in most cases, administrators ignored these tragedies.

In another instance, Chris Ling, a former violin teacher at the prestigious Chetham’s School of Music in Manchester, England, shot himself to death in 2015, as he faced extradition from Los Angeles to Britain, for allegedly sexually abusing pupils.

Finally, the University of Michigan’s Stephen Shipps was arrested and spent five years in prison in 2022 for sexual misconduct against one of his high school students in 2002. Total misconduct claims against him spanned nearly 40 years.

The Chicago premiere of “Dear Lara” is set for November 9, as part of the DePaul University Labor Education Center and the Chicago Federation of Musicians event, “Pulling Back The Curtain” symposium at DePaul’s loop campus, 1 E. Jackson Blvd., from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Admission is free, lunch is provided, but registration is required.

Register for the event here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSctKrGLp0DlApEDm0oqWDQpWoiBJWkkg4qtkPuA-MgAjXo1pA/viewform.