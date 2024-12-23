Do you know the early signs of a brain aneurysm?

Every 18 minutes, someone in the United States has a brain aneurysm rupture, according to the Brain Aneurysm Foundation. There also are an estimated 6.8 million people living with an unruptured brain aneurysm.

While the exact cause of a brain aneurysm, also known as a cerebral or intracranial aneurysm, is unknown, it’s believed to occur when a blood vessel in the brain has bulging or ballooning. This causes the blood vessel wall to become weak and more likely to rupture.

If an aneurysm ruptures, it results in a hemorrhagic stroke, or blood leaking in the brain, and can quickly become very serious. “Most brain aneurysms don’t rupture,” explains Dr. Sudeepta Dandapat, an interventional neurologist at Aurora Health Care. “However, if it does rupture, it can become life-threatening and require emergency medical attention. This is why it’s very important to be aware of its symptoms and what to do if you or someone else is experiencing symptoms.”

Dr. Dandapat says symptoms can vary depending on the size of the aneurysm, its location in the brain and if it’s pressing against nerves or tissues in the brain. He explains that unruptured brain aneurysms often don’t cause symptoms, which commonly makes a brain aneurysm unnoticeable.

Early signs of an unruptured brain aneurysm include:

Headaches

Pain around and above the eye

Vision changes, especially doubled or blurred vision

Drooping eyelid

Dilated pupil

Numbness on one side of the face

Difficulty speaking

Loss of balance

Symptoms of a ruptured brain aneurysm include:

Sudden severe headache, often likened to the worst headache you’ve ever experienced

Nausea

Neck pain or stiff neck

Light sensitivity

Seizures

Weakness in limbs or on one side of body

If you or someone else experiences any of these symptoms, especially the sudden onset of an excruciating headache, seek medical attention immediately.

