Do you always wake up freezing? Here’s why

Even though your bed provides a comforting warmth, you may still wake up feeling cold. So, what causes the chilly sensation in the morning?

Body temperature regulation is a complex process influenced by several factors. Your internal biological clock, also known as the circadian rhythm, governs your sleep-wake cycle and various bodily functions, including hormone release, appetite and digestion, and body temperature.

During REM sleep, the stage of sleep where dreaming occurs, the brain’s hypothalamus stops regulating body temperature and thermoregulatory efficiency is lower than during slow wave sleep (NREM).

“Thermoregulation, the process by which your body cools itself, is managed by a small area at the base of the brain, which instructs the body to conserve energy and reduce its temperature while you rest,” explains Dr. Tarif Smadi, a pulmonary medicine specialist at Aurora Health Care. “This leads to the noticeable chill you often experience upon waking.”

Research shows that sleeping environment also plays a crucial role in how you perceive temperature as you start the day.

“The optimal sleeping environment is generally between 65 and 68°F; however, many residences tend to be cooler in the early morning due to overnight adjustments in heating systems and the natural cooling of the outside air,” notes Dr. Smadi. “If your bedroom is excessively cold, you are likely to feel more discomfort as you get out of bed.”

Certain nighttime practices can further disturb your body’s temperature regulation, increasing your likelihood of feeling cold in the morning.

“The material of bedding and sleepwear can influence warmth – natural fibers are often more breathable and may not retain as much heat as synthetic fabrics,” Dr. Smadi adds. “Additionally, habits such as consuming alcohol or caffeine or engaging in intense exercise before bedtime can disrupt your sleep and thermoregulatory functions, making you more susceptible to temperature changes as you sleep.”

To mitigate the morning chill, Dr. Smadi suggests the following:

Aim for a warm and regulated room temperature that promotes restful sleep.

Use multiple layers of blankets so you can adjust to your comfort.

Select warmer sleepwear, such as flannel or thermal fabrics, to retain heat and enhance comfort.

Consider using a space heater or electric blanket on a timer to gently warm the bed before your alarm goes off.

