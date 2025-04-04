By: Michael Adams

If you have recently scrolled through social media or browsed the health aisle at your favorite grocery store, you have probably seen the buzz around collagen supplements.

For the past several years, health influencers and wellness companies have raved about their benefits. But do collagen supplements live up to the hype and deliver the benefits they claim?

Dr. Sara Brown and Dr. Jeremy Loescher, sports medicine physicians at Advocate Health Care, both agree research is minimal and ongoing.

“There isn’t a lot of research out there; however, some studies show that collagen may decrease pain as well as improve function in some people with osteoarthritis,” Dr. Brown says. “It doesn’t typically cause any side effects, so it won’t hurt you to try.”

Dr. Loescher agrees that research is not sufficient enough to suggest clear benefits for joint health. “What we do know is that it’s a low-risk supplement with minimal side effects,” he says. “If you don’t have benefits after one month of trying the collagen supplement, you should stop.”

Some additional benefits of collagen supplements include:

Healthier skin: An International Journal of Dermatology review found collagen supplements increased skin elasticity and hydration over a few months.

Better hair and nails: While the evidence is more anecdotal than scientific, some studies suggest collagen may promote healthier hair and nails by supporting the keratin infrastructure, the protein that forms these tissues.

Improved mobility: A study in Nutrients found that people who took collagen peptides experienced less joint pain after exercise compared to those who didn't.

Can’t you just get collagen from food?

Collagen supplements are typically made from bovines, chicken, fish and the membrane from eggshells. They come in various forms, such as powders, pills and drinks. The most common type is hydrolyzed collagen, or collagen peptides, because the protein is broken down into smaller, easier to absorb particles.

Since supplements are often made from animal sources, you can also boost collagen production through a healthy diet with protein-rich foods. Bone broth, chicken and fish skin, eggs, and citrus fruits contain the amino acids your body needs to build collagen protein.

Are there any risks?

According to both Dr. Brown and Dr. Loescher, collagen supplements are generally considered safe. However, they aren’t a magical potion for the fountain of youth.

It’s also important to note that supplements aren’t regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, so quality can vary between brands. Consult with your health care provider before taking any kind of supplement to make sure it’s right for you.

