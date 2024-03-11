Do adults need to worry about measles?

Measles cases in the United States continue to tick upward in 2024. The last major measles outbreak occurred in 2019 with 1,274 confirmed cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Much of the response has focused on telling the public about the need to vaccinate children – and for good reason. Measles can be deadly, and getting immunized as children protects you from the disease.

But what about adults?

“Anyone, regardless of age, who has not been vaccinated or had the disease, is at risk of contracting the virus,” says Dr. Frank Belmonte, the chief medical officer for Advocate Children’s Hospital. “Adults born before 1957 most likely had the disease. During the latest outbreak, most adult cases are related to travel and exposure abroad.”

Having the disease previously or being immunized means you won’t get it again. But one group of adults in particular needs to be cautious. Dr. Belmonte says immunity waned among people who received a type of the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine between 1963 and 1967.

“Those born before 1957 were certainly exposed to the measles virus and most likely had the illness due to the communicability,” he says. “For these reasons, adults born in the early 60s could consider being tested or re-vaccinated, especially if living in a community with a recent outbreak.”

The best way to try to prevent further outbreaks is clear.

“Vaccination is the best protection,” Dr. Belmonte says. “The more people who are vaccinated in a population, the less likely we are to see an outbreak.”

This article originally appeared on health enews.