DNC Statement on the Anniversary of the Civil Rights Act of 1964

On the 60th anniversary of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, DNC Chair Jaime Harrison released the following statement:

“Sixty years ago today, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Civil Rights Act of 1964 into law, enshrining critical civil rights protections for all Americans. This watershed legislation provided the tools to combat discrimination, advance racial and gender equality, and protect the voices and voting rights of millions of Americans of color. Today, as we continue the fight for a more equitable society, we honor the tireless advocacy and sacrifice of generations before us who worked to create a more just and fair America.

“As we celebrate this historic protection of our rights, we cannot ignore the relentless attacks on our freedoms from Donald Trump and extreme MAGA Republicans. From refusing to rent to Black tenants to instituting a Muslim ban, Donald Trump built his career on discrimination and racism. He shaped our Supreme Court with justices who attacked affirmative action, threatened marriage equality, and gutted abortion access for millions of women. Under Trump’s leadership, the Department of Justice cut critical civil rights resources and left the Civil Rights division in limbo.

“Make no mistake, with four more years in the White House, Trump and extreme Republicans will dismantle our rights and protections even further. Trump has told us exactly what he will do, and it’s time we start listening: He will attack voting rights, gut protections for LGBTQ+ Americans, and work to eliminate critical funding for underserved communities. We can’t afford another four years in Donald Trump’s America.

“Under President Biden’s leadership, Democrats have defended and expanded our civil rights while fostering equality nationwide. On his first day in office, President Biden signed an executive order to advance racial equity and support for underserved communities. He has signed historic hate crime legislation, expanded anti-discrimination protections in health care for LGBTQ+ Americans, and published new rules to curtail housing segregation and hold bad act0rs accountable. There’s so much more work to be done, and Democratsare committed to creating a more equitable America. The choice is clear this November, and only one candidate stands on the side of equality and civil rights: President Joe Biden.”