DLZ awarded engineering services contract for NICTD’s South Bend Airport Realignment project

DLZ Indiana, LLC, headquartered in South Bend, IN, is pleased to announce that they have been awarded an engineering services contract for the South Bend Airport Realignment project by the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD).

This project aims to provide a quicker, safer, and more efficient route for commuters to travel between South Bend and Chicago. The South Shore Line station will be moved from the South Bend International Airport terminal’s east side to its west side, reducing travel time, providing a new and modern platform/airport waiting room and increasing safety by eliminating up to 18 at-grade crossings.

“Realizing ninety-minute express service from South Bend to Chicago could be as transformational to current and future generations as the Toll Road was in the 1950s. We are uniquely positioned to make this five-decade vision a reality together,” said Anthony Glenn, DLZ Project Manager. “It is my professional priority to make the NICTD South Bend Airport Realignment project a success.”

NICTD has been a valued client of DLZ since the 1990’s, and DLZ has partnered with NICTD on over one hundred fifty projects in the last forty years.

“This project is really an exciting opportunity, and we are pleased to welcome DLZ on board,” said Michael Noland, President of South Shore Line. “This project, along with Double Track NWI and West Lake Corridor, is crucial to the expansion and increased efficiencies of our service and infrastructure. We have implicit trust in the DLZ team that this significant project will be carried out and completed with their best work.”

The project includes design and an environmental compliance document, followed by procurement and construction administration. Construction could start as early as fall/winter 2024, based on securing federal funding.

A nationally recognized firm in the architectural, engineering, and surveying industry, DLZ is ranked as one of the top 150 consulting firms in the U.S. and the 14th largest in the Midwest. DLZ works on a wide range of project sizes for both public and private firms across the United States.