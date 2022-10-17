Diversity and Inclusion to be Celebrated by Urban League of Northwest Indiana Oct. 19

The Urban League of Northwest Indiana continues to make great strides in the areas of Diversity and Inclusion by conducting training and outreach in communities in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties. The organization also takes the time to salute other agencies, businesses and individuals who exemplify and encourage diverse and inclusive environments.

On Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. (vendor showcase at 10:00 a.m.), the League will host its annual Diversity and Inclusion Awards Luncheon at Avalon Manor in Merrillville. Ivy Tech Community College President Sue Ellspermann will deliver the keynote address.

“When it comes to the Urban League movement, ‘diversity’ and ‘inclusion’ are not just buzzwords,” said Urban League of NWI President and CEO Dr. Vanessa Allen-McCloud. “We are committed to helping the communities we serve embrace, respect and celebrate the differences that make us unique. Further, we seek to help organizations establish environments that welcome everyone.”

Born out of the pressing need for African Americans to gain fair and equitable access to employment and educational opportunities, the Urban League of NWI is in its 77th year of service and staying true to its mission.

The luncheon is a highly anticipated event in the region and acknowledges the contributions made by businesses, non-profit organizations, civic organizations, and educational institutions that have demonstrated advocacy for diversity and inclusion through programs and initiatives in communities across Northwest Indiana.

The 2022 honorees are as follows:

Moving the Needle Award(s)

Crossroads YMCA Presented by Carlos Ayala, VP of D&I – NIPSCO

Moving the Needle Award(s)

Mental Health America of Northwest Indiana Presented by Matthew Schuffert, Hard Rock Casino of Northern Indiana

Minority Business Award

Roosevelt Haywood, Haywood & Fleming Associates Presented by Michael Suggs

Community Impact Award

YWCA of Northwest Indiana Presented by Dr. Danny Lackey

Leadership Award

Sojourner Truth House Presented by Dr. Vanessa Allen McCloud

Youth Award

Force for Good Presented by Guillermina (Mina) Perez

Lifetime Achievement Award