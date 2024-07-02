Diversify the Future Foundation Awards Inaugural $40k STEM Scholarship

Diversify the Future Foundation has selected the first recipient of their STEM Scholarship for the 2024/25 academic year. The scholarship offers up to $10,000 per year of a 4-year program to an underrepresented student from Greater Chicago to pursue a STEM degree. The scholarship supports underrepresented students in the field to access STEM education and qualifications. The scholarship aims to cover the costs of tuition and housing. This enables students who may face barriers to higher education to achieve a degree in their chosen STEM subject.

The successful recipient is Aaliyah Williams from Chicago’s Lane Tech College Prep. Aaliyah will major in Computer Science at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University in the Fall. The scholarship selection process was highly competitive. Over 300 Seniors from across Chicago Public Schools applied.

Aaliyah Williams said, ‘I foresee this scholarship having a great positive impact on my future. It was very important to me that I would be able to attend an HBCU, and this scholarship is supporting me on my journey to do exactly that. Knowing that I am walking into a supportive environment and being able to gain an education is amazing. I know this is a gift that will keep on giving and I am very grateful.’

Aaliyah is the first in her family to attend university, exemplifying the transformative impact of the scholarship in providing educational support and opportunities. Following her graduation, Aaliyah hopes to become a Software Engineer. She is passionate about combating biases against minorities through Computer Science.

Sponsored by Engtal, a leading Chicago-based staffing firm, the Diversify the Future Foundation was established to address and reduce inequality within STEM industries. The Foundation does this by providing employers with diverse talent pipelines and offering financial support to students from diverse backgrounds pursuing STEM degrees. For every underrepresented candidate placed, Engtal donates at least $1,000 to fund these scholarships.

“I am delighted to award Aaliyah our first scholarship award,” said Christopher Atiyah, President at Diversify the Future Foundation and CEO of Engtal. “It is incredibly well deserved. We look forward to seeing what Aaliyah achieves in the future.”

“We are dedicated to empowering the next generation of STEM talent from Chicago’s underrepresented communities. This scholarship is just the beginning of our efforts to create a more inclusive and diverse workforce in the STEM industry.”

To date, Engtal has donated $38,000 to the Foundation, thanks to support from their partners. The scholarship initiative is part of a broader effort to provide education opportunities to underrepresented students from Chicago. The Foundation aims to award more scholarships in future years. Diversify the Future Foundation’s commitment reflects its belief in the transformative power of education and its potential to bridge gaps in STEM representation.

For more information about the Diversify the Future Foundation and its scholarship programs, please visit www.diversifythefuture.com