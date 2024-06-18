Divas of Gospel Concert Scheduled for Saturday, June 22

The African American Achievers Youth Corps, Inc. will host their 15th Annual “Divas of Gospel” Concert on Saturday, June 22 at 6 p.m. in the Glen, 20 West Ridge Road, in Gary. Jonathan Portis will be the M.C.

Dr. Vernon G. Smith, Board Chairman, said tickets are on sale for the event that will feature some of the best female gospel singers in Gary area. Among those scheduled are Marie Houston, Gloria Morson, Deborah Moore, Mateena Hough, Carma Jones, Tamilla Calloway, Princess Andrea, Rosalind Portis, Allison Faye Joiner, Kathryn Malone, Vertis Johnson Farmer, Annette White, Debra Davis, Melva Castleberry, LaVonne Garrett, Anjelah Evans-Echols, Sherrilyn McCrady, and others.

Tickets for the event are $15 and may be purchased at Beautiful Things, 4335 Broadway. The cost at the door will be $20. For additional information contact Smith at 887-2046.