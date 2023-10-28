Ditch the scary driving costs: CTA offers affordable rides to Halloween haunts

CTA’s trains and buses are the best and most affordable ways to get to various sporting events, concerts, haunted houses, pumpkin patches, witchy covens and graveyards around Chicago

CTA will deliver you to and from all the chills and thrills of your favorite spooky gatherings happening across the city this Halloween weekend. Customers can save money by purchasing an unlimited rides pass, either the 1-Day ($5) – far more economical and convenient than the price of gas and parking – or the 3-Day ($15) pass – a real budget-saving move.

Service for Upcoming Events

United Center

Get to and from the following events via the #20 Madison and #50 Damen bus routes. Customers can also take the #19 United Center Express route post event:

Gabriel Iglesias – Thu. 10/26 at 8 p.m.

Toronto Raptors vs. Chicago Bulls – Fri. 10/27 at 7 p.m.

Ms. Lauryn Hill & Fugees – Sat. 10/28 at 7:30 p.m.

Queen and Adam Lambert – Mon. 10/30 and Tue. 10/31 at 8 p.m.

Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, & Ricky Martin – Wed. 11/1 at 7 p.m.

Ryan Field in Evanston

The Purple Line will provide the closest access to the stadium.

Maryland Terrapins vs. Northwestern Wildcats – Sat. 10/28 at 11 a.m.

Know before you go!

The CTA strongly recommends customers allow extra travel time and plan ahead by downloading the Ventra app, which allows you to manage your Ventra account, and also features a new trip planning tool powered by Google Maps.

Fare payment options: We offer a variety of convenient payment options—from smart devices to contactless credit cards. Learn more about payment options and ways you can maximize your dollars with our lower-priced unlimited-ride passes by visiting: transitchicago.com/fares/

Service updates: Stay in the loop on CTA service changes and alerts by subscribing to CTA Updates. For details about all CTA service, call 312-836-7000 or visit the CTA website at transitchicago.com.