District Attorney Says Police Killing of Andrew Brown Jr. Was ‘Justified’

Pasquotank County District Attorney Andrew Womble said Tuesday that three officers involved in the killing of Brown “reasonably believed” that deadly force was justified.

“Mr. Brown’s death, while tragic, was justified, because Mr. Brown’s actions caused three deputies with the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office to reasonably believe it was necessary to use deadly force to protect themselves and others,” Womble said.

Brown was killed April 21 in Elizabeth City during a drug-related search warrant. Body camera footage of the encounter shows Brown reverse his car before driving forward as he attempts to flee and officers fire at his vehicle. He was shot five times.

WARNING: VIDEO MAY BE DISTURBING TO SOME VIEWERS