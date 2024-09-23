District 205 Senior Students Encouraged to Register to Vote Ahead of Upcoming Election

Thornton Township High School District 205 is encouraging students who will be 18 years old before the next election to register to vote. On Tuesday, September 24, 2024, starting at 8:00 A.M., voting age-eligible students at Thornridge, Thornton, and Thornwood high schools will have the opportunity to register to vote.
Event Details:
- Date: Tuesday, September 24, 2024
- Time: 8:00 A.M. – 3:00 P.M.
- Locations:
Thornridge High School (Dolton)
Thornton Township High School (Harvey)
Thornwood High School (South Holland)
Lunchroom at each location.