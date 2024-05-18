District 205 Holds the Grand Opening of Studio 205

District 205 Holds the Grand Opening of Studio 205Thornton Township High School District 205 Unveiled its New Barbering and Cosmetology Studio

Thornton Township High School District 205 is excited to announce the launch of Studio 205, an innovative vocational program aimed at empowering students with skills and opportunities in the flourishing beauty industry. The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the barbering and cosmetology program took place on Thursday, May 9, 2024, 6 p.m. at Thornridge High School, located at 15100 Cottage Grove Avenue, Dolton, IL.

Studio 205 Barbering and Cosmetology represents a significant milestone in District 205’s dedication to providing students with comprehensive educational experiences to prepare them for successful futures. This cutting-edge program offers not just hands-on training, but also a curriculum tailored to the industry’s needs, positioning students for lucrative careers in barbering and cosmetology. It’s an opportunity for our students to stand out in the competitive beauty industry.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony featured inspiring speeches from key figures, including Dr. Nathaniel Cunningham, Jr., Superintendent; Dr. Kara Davis, Secretary of the School Board of Education; Mr. Brett Fickes, Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction; Dr. Tony Ratliff, Director of College and Career Partnerships; Mrs. Marilyn Rouse, District 205’s Career and Technical Education Program Administrator; and Leah Pietraszewski. Barbering and Cosmetology students, including Ivan Walker, Fatima Samake, and Josiaya Edwards, expressed their appreciation. The Thornwood High School Jazz Ensemble provided musical entertainment.

Dr. Nathaniel Cunningham, Jr., Superintendent of Thornton Township High School District 205, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “We are delighted to introduce Studio 205, a dynamic barbering and cosmetology program that underscores our commitment to equipping students with the skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in the beauty industry. Studio 205 presents a pivotal opportunity for our students to pursue fulfilling careers and contribute meaningfully to the field of cosmetology.”

Following the inspiring speeches, attendees participated in the ribbon cutting ceremony and enjoyed tours of the new facilities and classrooms guided by Studio 205 Student Ambassadors. They also were treated to a delightful spread of refreshments provided by District 205’s culinary students. They received Studio 205 gifts, including a gift bag from Mielle Organics, as a token of appreciation.

For further information and media inquiries, please get in touch with Thornton Township High School District 205 via Mary Ann Thornton at [email protected] or 708-518-9595.