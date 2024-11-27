Distinguished Hoosier Award presented to Major Taylor by IBLC

State Rep. Gregory W. Porter, Marshall “Major” Taylor’s great granddaughter Karen Brown Donovan, State Rep. Earl Harris Jr., and film documentarian Todd Gould. (Photo courtesy IBLC)

The Indiana Black Legislative Caucus (IBLC) honored Marshall “Major” Taylor on Tuesday, Nov. 19, with the Distinguished Hoosier Award, recognizing the groundbreaking cyclist who became the first African American world champion in cycling.

Born in 1878, Taylor shattered barriers in the sport, achieving international fame despite facing racism and exclusion throughout his career.

State Rep. Gregory W. Porter (D-Indianapolis), who represents House District 96 where Taylor once lived, sponsored the award. Porter highlighted Taylor’s legacy and its significance to Indiana’s history.

“Indiana has a wealth of unsung Black heroes who deserve recognition for the barriers they broke,” Porter said in a statement to Indiana Public Broadcasting earlier this month. “Taylor was only the second Black athlete to win a world championship in any sport and a trailblazer in a non-traditional field. His sprint times are still some of the fastest in the world. Growing up as a Black man in Indianapolis, Taylor showed us how far grit and willpower could take you. I am honored to posthumously present this award to Marshall ‘Major’ Taylor for his legendary impact on Indiana.”

State Rep. Earl Harris Jr. (D-East Chicago) also spoke at the award ceremony, reflecting on Taylor’s resilience in the face of adversity.

“Taylor’s story is not just one of triumph on the racetrack, but of courage in the face of adversity,” Harris said. “He competed during a time when the color of his skin meant he was often excluded from competitions, subjected to harsh discrimination, and even faced threats of violence. Yet, despite the odds, Taylor’s will to succeed remained unshaken. He set more than 20 records and became an international superstar. But even more than his victories, it was his refusal to be silenced or sidelined that made him a true champion.”

Taylor’s achievements have left a lasting legacy in Indiana and beyond, inspiring future generations to pursue their dreams regardless of obstacles.