Disney Dreamers Academy opens up 2025 nominations 

Teens from across the country can apply for a chance to be among the 100 students selected for the 2025 class of Walt Disney World’s exclusive five-day mentorship program, Disney Dreamers Academy. Applications and nominations for the 18th annual program are now open at DisneyDreamersAcademy.com.

Disney Dreamers Academy (DDA) is an annual transformational program at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, designed to broaden career and personal development for a select group of 100 teens from Black and underrepresented communities across America. The students will receive an all-expense-paid trip, along with one parent or guardian, to Walt Disney World to experience a combination of inspiration, education and fun at “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

Over the years, Disney Dreamers Academy has inspired more than 1,700 students from across the country. Graduates have gone on to become doctors, engineers, performing artists, entrepreneurs, Disney Cast Members and more. Some have transitioned into mentors to the Disney Dreamers who followed them.

Disney Dreamers Academy is an important part of Disney’s commitment to supporting diverse communities by encouraging the next generation to think big and use what they learn in their relentless pursuit of their dreams to help make a difference in the lives of others.

The 2024 DDA event held earlier this year was a success.

Stars such as “Shark Tank” investor Daymond John, Disney actress Dara Reneé and Olympian Sanya Richards-Ross (“Housewives of Atlanta”) lent their support toward energizing the students’ career aspirations.

The 100 teens at Walt Disney World Resort for DDA were treated to a rousing and heartfelt commencement ceremony on Sunday, April 7, creating a magical ending to a week filled with inspiring empowerment sessions, cool career-related opportunities and tons of Disney fun.

Several celebrities, educators, business executives and community leaders were part of the five-day mentoring event, interacting with the students each day in an effort to supercharge their career dreams.

Lance Gross (“House of Payne”) was another celebrity supporting the event onsite.

The night before the commencement event, well-known DJ Big Tigger gave one of the students, Kyla Marie Griffith of Laurelton, New York, who is an aspiring DJ, an unforgettable moment with a private meet and greet and even invited the teen to assist him in deejaying the event’s final party that night.

The Chicago Crusader covered two students, Arlington Heights’ Kevin Konopacki and Carmel, Indiana’s, Ren Olson. Kevin shared his thoughts for his future as a mechanical engineer and his DDA experience: “Attending Disney Dreamers Academy was unlike anything I ever experienced! I met so many influential speakers and learned the importance of self-reflection.”

Ren talked about his overall experience: “DDA was an incredible experience that I’ll remember for the rest of my life. The ability to receive special treatment from Disney, as well as hearing from such encouraging people was amazing! The mentors, speakers, representatives, and my new friends were all so inspiring and motivating. Even though DDA was only five days, it’s created a mindset that will last the rest of my life!”

For more information about next year’s event that promises to be just as exciting, visit DisneyDreamersAcademy.com.