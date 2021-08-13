Disney Dreamers Academy celebrating 15 years, returns next March

Disney Dreamers Academy, an inspiring and transformational mentorship program is set to return to the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida March 3-6, 2022. Applications are open now through October 31, 2021, at DisneyDreamersAcademy.com for the ever-popular, outside-the-classroom program. Disney Dreamers Academy is designed to inspire young leaders to dream beyond their imaginations and jump-start their life goals. One hundred high school students will be selected to receive the all-expenses-paid trip, along with one parent or guardian, to Walt Disney World to take part in the mentoring program.

Disney Dreamers Academy returns in person to celebrate its 15th anniversary year. The 2020 program was cut short due to the pandemic and transitioned to a very successful virtual program series.

Remaining consistent for the 100 students selected for the 2022 class is the opportunity to learn in the vibrant setting of Walt Disney World.

“We’re excited to have our next class of Disney Dreamers back with us at Walt Disney World Resort,” said Tracey D. Powell, Disney Signature Experiences vice president and Disney Dreamers Academy executive champion. “The powerful life lessons, career guidance and face-to-face connections the students and mentors share at Disney Dreamers Academy are so impactful. We have a lot to celebrate this year, so we’ll be adding extra touches of magic throughout the event.”

2019 ACADEMY AWARD winner for Best Costume Design for ‘Black Panther’ Ruth E. Carter holds a golden Mickey presented to her during the 2018 Disney Dreamers Academy.

For 15 years, Disney Dreamers Academy has inspired more than 1,300 students from across the country by fueling their dreams and show- ing them a world of possibilities as they prepare for their futures. Students participate in hands-on, immersive career seminars in a wide range of disciplines found at Walt Disney World. Participants learn how to improve their communication, leadership and networking, along with other valuable personal and professional development skills.

Students also participate in a series of sessions and workshops designed to help them imagine bright futures, make exciting discoveries and learn how to put their goals into action. Disney Dreamers engage in a wide variety of experiences at Walt Disney World while working side-by-side and hearing inspirational stories from celebrities, community and industry leaders, Disney cast members and other special guests.

Past celebrity participants have included singer NE-YO, NBA legend and business mogul Magic Johnson, the star of Disney’s upcoming live-action “Little Mermaid,” Halle Bailey, Gospel music star Yolanda Adams, and personalities and cast members from across the Disney corporate family, including “Good Morning America,’’ ESPN, Disney Channel and the TV series “Black- ish” and “Grown-ish.”

Disney Dreamers Academy is focused on challenging young people to relentlessly pursue their dreams through the “Be 100” campaign – to be positive, to be “all in” and to apply lessons from their DDA experience to help them relentlessly pursue their dreams and make a difference in the lives of others. This motto is inspired by the powerful impact Disney Dreamers Academy has made on graduates who have gone on to become doctors, nurses, engineers, pilots, journalists and more.

Program applicants must answer essay questions about their personal journeys and dreams for the future. Students are selected based on a combination of attributes, including strong character, a positive attitude and determination to achieve their dreams. Students must be enrolled in high school in the continental United States and from ages 13-19 to be eligible for consideration. A parent or guardian accompanies each student on the trip.

For more information or to apply, visit DisneyDreamers- Academy.com.