Discover the power of connection at the 3rd Annual Autism & Developmental Differences Expo!

Prepare for an enriching experience at the 3rd Annual Autism & Developmental Differences Expo. This transformative event promises to unite families, professionals, and individuals within the autism and special needs community for a day of insight, support, and connection.

Building upon the success of last year’s event, which welcomed over 300 attendees and featured more than 60 exhibitors, this year’s Expo anticipates an even larger turnout. It’s a unique opportunity to forge meaningful connections within the local autism community and access support services tailored to your needs.

We are delighted to announce that Holly Robinson Peete, Actress, Autism Mom, and Co-Founder of The Holly-Rod Foundation, will participate as a Special Guest panelist. Along with Debra Vines, CEO of The Answer Inc

Holly Robinson Peete Debra Vines

Autism Mom/ International Advocate and CNN Hero; Vanessa Schmidt, Assistant Executive Director for Proviso Area for Exceptional Children; Natashee Scott, Assistant Deputy Mayor of Community Safety; and Necole Mills, MA Disability Non-profit Leader. Moderated by Senate Leader Kimberly Lightford and other distinguished guests sharing their invaluable insights and experiences, prepare to be inspired.

We eagerly anticipate your presence at the 3rd Annual Autism & Developmental Differences Expo, where connections will be forged, knowledge will be shared, and communities will be strengthened.

When: Saturday March, 23rd, 2024 | 10am CST

Where: Malcome X College- 1900 W. Jackson Blvd, Chicago, IL 60612

Register Here: Autism & Developmental Differences Expo | Humanitix