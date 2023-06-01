Discover the fascinating history of Chicago’s water infrastructure in a free virtual tour on June 13!

You are invited to attend a free live virtual tour of the Chicago region’s water infrastructure and history on Tuesday, June 13 at 2 p.m.

Travel back in time to early Chicago to see how we reversed the Chicago River and developed wastewater treatment technology. Go behind the scenes and under water to see how we transform water; descend 300 feet into the deep tunnel system, and watch our electrofishing crew at work sampling fish on the Chicago River.

To register, visit: https://mwrd.org/facility-tours