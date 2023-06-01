Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
The Crusader Newspaper Group

Discover the fascinating history of Chicago’s water infrastructure in a free virtual tour on June 13!

You are invited to attend a free live virtual tour of the Chicago region’s water infrastructure and history on Tuesday, June 13 at 2 p.m.

Travel back in time to early Chicago to see how we reversed the Chicago River and developed wastewater treatment technology. Go behind the scenes and under water to see how we transform water; descend 300 feet into the deep tunnel system, and watch our electrofishing crew at work sampling fish on the Chicago River.

To register, visit: https://mwrd.org/facility-tours

Recent News

The Crusader Newspaper Group consists of two weekly newspapers in Illinois and Indiana featuring news, commentary, and lifestyle reporting geared toward the African American community.
Follow Us
Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube

Browse by Category

Newsletter

Subscribe to our mailing list to receives daily updates direct to your inbox!

© 2022 The Crusader News Group | Empowered by Digital Purpose
Scroll to Top