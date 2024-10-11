Disaster Recovery Centers Open in Cook and Washington Counties

SPRINGFIELD – A FEMA/State Disaster Recovery Center will open in Cook County on Sunday, October 6 and another center will open in Washington County on Monday, October 7 to help residents kickstart their recovery after the July 13 – 16, 2024, severe storms, tornadoes, straight-line winds and flooding.

Specialists from FEMA, the state of Illinois and the U.S. Small Business Administration will be at the centers to help survivors apply for federal disaster assistance, upload documents, get their questions answered in person, access other types of help that may be available and learn ways to make their property more disaster resistant.

The center in Cook County will open on Sunday, October 6, at the following location, days and hours:

Fredrick A Douglas Branch Library

3353 W 13th St.

Chicago, IL 60623

Hours: Mon. and Wed. 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Tues. and Thurs. 12 p.m. – 8 p.m., Fri. and Sat. 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Sun. 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

The center in Washington County will open on Monday, October 7, at the following location, days and hours:

Kaskaskia College Extension Center

17869 Exchange Ave

Nashville, IL 62263

Hours: Mon. – Thurs. 10:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Additional recovery centers will be opening in other impacted counties soon. To find the center nearest you, visit FEMA.gov/DRC. Survivors may visit any center for assistance.

Assistance in languages other than English, including American sign language, and translated materials are available at these centers. Disaster Recovery Center locations are chosen for their accessibility, with the goal of reaching as many people as possible. Accessible parking spaces are available at all centers.

Survivors don’t need to visit a Disaster Recovery Center to apply for FEMA assistance. To apply without visiting a center, go online to DisasterAssistance.gov, download the FEMA mobile app or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. If you use a relay service such as video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you apply.

For even more information about the disaster recovery operation in Illinois, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4819.